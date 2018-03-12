-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Expert panel to select educational 'Institutions of Eminence'
An empowered expert committee has been constituted to select 'Institutions of Eminence' from the private and public teaching ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
J&K: Man injured in Tral explosion dies
A resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Tral was injured in an explosion that took place at Lethpora village, and later succumbed to ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
10 dead in Kurangani forest fire: Tamil Nadu CM
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy on Monday said 10 people have died in Kurangani forest fire incident.Talking to reporters ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
NHRC notices to UP Govt, Centre over Jhansi medical negligence
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh Government and the Centre over the ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Now, Muslim women board seeks amendment in Triple Talaq bill
The All India Muslim Women's Personal Law Board (AIMWPLB) President Shaista Amber has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Omar Abdullah slams PDP over Drabu's expulsion
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said that sacking state finance minister Haseeb Drabu from the ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
NIA conducts searches at Srinagar Central Jail
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out an extensive search inside the Central Jail Srinagar on Monday.The NIA team ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Delhi: Restaurant owner injured in brawl
Two people were injured after a quarrel broke out between a restaurant owner and few customers over bill payment in Delhi's ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
PM Modi thanks Varanasi for supporting development projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked the people of Varanasi for giving him an opportunity to inaugurate projects for ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Manesar land scam: SC sets aside Haryana Govt's decision
The Supreme Court on Monday set aside the Haryana Government's decision over Manesar land scam.The Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Ben Stokes' trial date fixed for August 6
English all-rounder Ben Stokes, who landed in a legal soup for his alleged involvement in a scuffle outside a Bristol City ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Swaraj calls Naresh Agrawal's remark on Jaya Bachchan 'improper'
Newly-inducted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Naresh Agrawal's statement directed at veteran actor and Samajwadi Party (SP) ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Snow-clearing work on Manali-Leh road begins
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Monday launched a snow-clearing operation on the Manali-Leh highway, which has been ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
KTR condemns Cong over 'cheap, cultureless' Assembly disruption
Telangana IT and Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday lashed out at the Congress Party for disrupting Governor E.S.L. ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
SIT to conduct narco test on Gauri Lankesh murder accused
The special investigation team probing the murder of journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh will conduct a narcoanalysis test on ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
High drama as prisoner demands suspension of policeman
A prisoner climbed on a high-tension electric pole here on Monday and demanded action against a policeman who had registered a ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Farmers' Protestes: Maha Govt approves most demands
After holding a meeting with a delegation of farmers in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday evening ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
IndiGo, GoAir asked to immediately ground 11 'faulty' aircraft
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday ordered GoAir and IndiGo to ground 11 Airbus A-320 New engine option ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
AAHAR 2018 to be inaugurated by Suresh Prabhu tomorrow
The 33rd edition of 'AAHAR 2018', the International Food and Hospitality fair, will be inaugurated by Minister of Commerce and ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Madhya Pradesh is shrine for BJP workers: Pradhan
Madhya Pradesh (MP) is a shrine for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra ...
- Expert panel to select educational 'Institutions of Eminence'
- J&K: Man injured in Tral explosion dies
- 10 dead in Kurangani forest fire: Tamil Nadu CM
- NHRC notices to UP Govt, Centre over Jhansi medical negligence
- Now, Muslim women board seeks amendment in Triple Talaq bill
- Omar Abdullah slams PDP over Drabu's expulsion
- NIA conducts searches at Srinagar Central Jail
- Delhi: Restaurant owner injured in brawl
- PM Modi thanks Varanasi for supporting development projects
- Manesar land scam: SC sets aside Haryana Govt's decision