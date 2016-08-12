JUST IN
You are here » Home » Opinion » Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews

  • Image1

    August 25, 2016, Thursday

    Three is a crowd

    PPP flop hammers home China's crowding out crisis
  • Image1

    August 25, 2016, Thursday

    Tax and bend

    Apple tax fight is two wrongs in search of a right
  • Image1

    August 24, 2016, Wednesday

    Bitcoin for banks

    Banks' own bitcoin is in the gift of central banks
  • Image1

    August 24, 2016, Wednesday

    Risky business

    Glencore's risk-taking culture dies hard
  • Image1

    August 23, 2016, Tuesday

    Lifetime donut supply

    Fund managers take long view by scrapping bonuses
  • Image1

    August 23, 2016, Tuesday

    Baby steps

    China SOE merger is tiny step dressed as a big one
  • Image1

    August 22, 2016, Monday

    Yield hunters

    China opens door further to yield tourists
  • Image1

    August 22, 2016, Monday

    Energy boost

    Qatar's investment strategy due a strategic pivot
  • Image1

    August 19, 2016, Friday

    The wolf at the door

    Traders can learn more from biology than history
  • Image1

    August 19, 2016, Friday

    Siren songs

    Don't be duped by Europe's dazzling dividends
  • Image1

    August 18, 2016, Thursday

    Soup it up

    Nestle's rich valuation needs recipe to match
  • Image1

    August 18, 2016, Thursday

    Spend and break

    Post-Brexit UK consumers are oddly rational
  • Image1

    August 17, 2016, Wednesday

    Only connect

    Shenzhen-HK stock link tees up "Bubble Connect"
  • Image1

    August 17, 2016, Wednesday

    Party pooper

    Carlsberg barely livens up a lousy party
  • Image1

    August 16, 2016, Tuesday

    First loser

    Finance's new plumbing better safe than efficient
  • Image1

    August 16, 2016, Tuesday

    Looking for Linde

    Gas mega-merger looks short on solids
  • Image1

    August 16, 2016, Tuesday

    Golden ticket

    China Film's opening week follows bad IPO script
  • Image1

    August 16, 2016, Tuesday

    Own worst enemies

    Wall Street dawdling only gives opponents a push
  • Image1

    August 12, 2016, Friday

    Too clever by half

    Indian tycoon's $9 billion tidy-up is too clever
  • Image1

    August 12, 2016, Friday

    Frack on

    UK fracking revolution calls for national thinking
Next