March 10, 2018, Saturday
2019 Lok Sabha polls: Govt is moving into campaign mode, says Jayant Sinha
Systematic cleaning up of the entire system is happening in front of your eyes; that's why all the dirt is coming out, says ...
February 17, 2018, Saturday
Breakfast with BS: How Capgemini CEO Paul Hermelin is managing two worlds
Hermelin tells Niraj Bhatt that the traditional IT business is one of price discount and cost management, while new areas such ...
January 12, 2018, Friday
PepperFry's Ashish Shah wants life that is larger than what one can imagine
Shah tells Arundhuti Dasgupta he always wanted life king-size and knew he had to earn his way there, from the very beginning
December 09, 2017, Saturday
Why Red Hat's Rajesh Rege built his hideaway in remote Coonoor
Red Hat has built a business model of using open source software, making it enterprise grade and providing after-sales support to ...
November 24, 2017, Friday
How Chris Anderson wants to make TED Talks relevant to slum dwellers
Anderson's mission has been to make ideas that matter accessible
November 17, 2017, Friday
What changed for Rahul Narayan's TeamIndus when it moved cities
Narayan talks to Business Standard about how things changed for TeamIndus when it moved to Bengaluru from Delhi and why his ...
November 10, 2017, Friday
Vishal Kampani: Highly profit-minded and not market share-minded
The dealmaker talks to Dev Chatterjee and Niraj Bhatt about the company's journey from an investment bank to a finance firm and ...
October 13, 2017, Friday
Lunch with BS: How Tech Mahindra's C P Gurnani once chose his own boss
Gurnani talks about his rather modest background and how he is 'extremely proud' of the fact that he became India's highest paid ...
September 22, 2017, Friday
Lunch with BS: Vishal Nevatia sees value in being sector-focused
The True North investment model is to take 51% stake in mid-sized companies and make them large, Nevatia tells Niraj Bhatt
September 15, 2017, Friday
Coca-Cola India's T Krishnakumar: Solid on facts, fluent in English
He talks about his plans for the company and after
September 08, 2017, Friday
Lenovo to focus on niche products in smartphone, PC markets: Rahul Agarwal
Lenovo India CEO & MD talks about the challenges PC makers are facing
August 25, 2017, Friday
Meet Karan Bajwa, IBM's transformation man
Bajwa tells the author about ways in which the information technology landscape is changing globally
July 28, 2017, Friday
Lunch with BS: Ajay Srinivasan, of start-ups and scaling up
Srinivasan tells why financial services firm chose to focus on small and medium-sized enterprises
July 14, 2017, Friday
Lunch with BS: Tara Singh Vachani, her father's daughter
Vachani tells Anjuli Bhargava how senior living services could be a big biz opportunity in India
July 07, 2017, Friday
Meet Jim Egan, the BBC's man around the world
Egan tells that fake news brings to the fore the role of trust in journalism
June 16, 2017, Friday
How Nandini Piramal is ready for more acquisitions in the OTC space
The Piramal family scion talks about how she is ready for more acquisitions in the OTC space
June 02, 2017, Friday
Sumant Sinha, in the right direction
Sinha explains why constantly falling tariffs in the renewable sector are not much of a bother
May 19, 2017, Friday
Sanjiv Puri, the fast-moving ITC CEO
Puri tells Shyamal Majumdar how ITC is planning to enter every category that can be called FMCG
May 12, 2017, Friday
Lunch with BS: Sanjiv Goenka
Goenka tells how he has changed his business repertoire and why he still prefers to stay off Twitter
April 29, 2017, Saturday
A turnaround is about culture change: Shell India Chairman Nitin Prasad
Prasad speaks on how he turned around Shell's lubricant business in India
