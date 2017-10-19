-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Time for deep correction? We can see 50% being chopped off peak prices
Nifty and the Sensex, are trading at the price-to-earnings ratio (PE) of 25. That's well above their long-term mean/median levels ...
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Hotel liable for guest's car loss even if the parking is free
Taj Hotels sought a dismissal of the complaint on grounds that Dhawan could not be termed a consumer, as no consideration was ...
February 19, 2018, Monday
PNB Rs 114-bn fraud: Is it a threat or opportunity for investors?
But it may go into a long downward spiral before things turn around
February 08, 2018, Thursday
Improve relationship with tax payers by not delaying refunds
The government is depending on this initiative in a big way to remove the friction that exists in the relationship between the ...
January 24, 2018, Wednesday
If bank delays credit, the consumer should be compensated for mental agony
On making inquiries, BoI informed Kapur that the investment was linked to high or low rate of inflation, but the exact formula ...
January 22, 2018, Monday
Investing in MFs: Here's how Budget 2018 could impact the bond market
If it maintains fiscal prudence, the bond market could turn bullish
January 18, 2018, Thursday
Budget 2018: Why LTCG tenure should be increased, and STCG scrapped
A suggestion for Finance Minister Arun Jaitley before Union Budget 2018-19 would be to increase the definition of period of ...
January 11, 2018, Thursday
Changes to flight schedule & the elderly: Airlines must provide wheelchair
An airline is responsible if passengers face inconvenience due to last-minute changes to flight schedule
January 03, 2018, Wednesday
Is there a Rs 1.25-trillion hole in the EPS?
A 2016 ruling by the Supreme Court has removed the maximum ceiling on pension
December 27, 2017, Wednesday
No technical pleas to reject claims
The insurer rejected the claim citing delay in intimation. The Commission rejected this argument
December 20, 2017, Wednesday
Tour organiser liable for mismanagement
The Commission concluded that the tourists didn't deserve the entire refund. But some compensation had to be paid for the ...
December 16, 2017, Saturday
Exemption causes revenue loss of Rs 49,000 crore
India's tax regime for the capital markets is one of the most liberal
December 13, 2017, Wednesday
Revision petition needs new facts
Revision proceedings are maintainable when the forum has violated the principles of natural justice
December 06, 2017, Wednesday
Post-retirement EPF interest is taxed
Though the post-retirement interest income earned on EPF will be taxed, discuss with an advisor before withdrawing the amount
November 30, 2017, Thursday
Policy wordings are sacrosanct
It is, therefore, necessary to carefully read the policy and understand the scope of coverage and benefits available
November 22, 2017, Wednesday
More options for housing societies
The more-aware housing societies are already shifting their investment to debt mutual funds and arbitrage mutual funds
November 16, 2017, Thursday
Railways to pay for bridge collapse accidents
The dept inquiry conducted by the Railways revealed that the bridge had collapsed due to corrosion of the connecting cross
November 05, 2017, Sunday
IPOs: Have a 'stag' strategy
Be ready to book profits and sell out if the stock lists at a premium
October 29, 2017, Sunday
Focus on bank functioning
Reforms might be difficult due to elections and hostile bank unions
October 22, 2017, Sunday
It's all about fundamentals
Will these catch up with market returns this Samvat?
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Mis-selling insurance products: The bank fraud no one is checking
Kumar's case is not isolated, and public sector banks aren't the only ones to blame. Private sector banks are no better
February 26, 2018, Monday
CIL has to shape up: Privatising coal mining to create window for investors
CCEA took a brave decision last week when it cleared private participation in coal mining via an auction methodology. This is a ...
February 15, 2018, Thursday
Planning to buy a flat? Understand the law of limitation on possession
When possession is delayed, there is a continuing wrong. A buyer would be entitled to approach the consumer forum at any point of ...
February 05, 2018, Monday
Budget 2018 impact: Nervous times for debt market; bond yields hit new high
There could be a sudden issuance of massive amounts of corporate paper in a rising yield scenario
January 24, 2018, Wednesday
Your choice: Save 1% of income for 30 years or retire just 3-6 months later
Waiting a few months has enormous perks no matter how much you make
January 21, 2018, Sunday
Mutual funds with feet of clay
The magic of mutual funds lies in their having transparent and liquid assets. However, this edifice stands on top of secondary ...
January 14, 2018, Sunday
Increase bond market limits
If the bond market stays bearish for an extended period, negative sentiment will feed into equities
January 07, 2018, Sunday
Rupee may fall against euro, yen, but continue to rise against the dollar
One possible reason is that the Euro zone has seen strong growth for the first time since the global financial crisis
December 31, 2017, Sunday
Behavioural science, anyone?
Understanding how retail investors think or feel is likely to be very important
December 25, 2017, Monday
Bias towards bearishness
Several sharp corrections seem to be on the cards in 2018
December 17, 2017, Sunday
First World will attract more flows
Emerging market investors should recalibrate strategy to this reality
December 16, 2017, Saturday
Shift of household savings to equities has just started
Exempting long-term capital gains (LTCG) on equity investments is one such measure, and a good one, writes the author
December 10, 2017, Sunday
Property, gold back on radar
Reducing equity exposure and rebalancing into other asset classes may be sensible
December 03, 2017, Sunday
Money chasing few stocks
Change in retail sentiment prior to elections could end bubble
November 26, 2017, Sunday
Small rise in consumption will lead to a sharp increase in earnings
Big companies have done better than small and medium-sized ones and a few sectors have done well
November 19, 2017, Sunday
Strong revenue growth soon
However, it will primarily be due to the low base effect after demonetisation
November 12, 2017, Sunday
Analysis of cash flow is crucial
This should throw up firms better able to survive effects of a working capital crunch under GST
November 02, 2017, Thursday
Now, school must pay if a student gets injured on its premises
The school becomes liable for failing in its duty to monitor the students and enforce discipline
October 26, 2017, Thursday
All cases aren't time barred
When neither delivery is given nor money refunded to the consumer of a disputed product, limitation will not apply
October 19, 2017, Thursday
How lenders game the system
Benchmarks can be changed, but without any action on errants banks who are gaming the system, borrowers will be on the losing