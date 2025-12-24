Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 10:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Sunrise homes, parking space, high-rises: How India chose housing in 2025

Sunrise homes, parking space, high-rises: How India chose housing in 2025

Magicbricks data indicates that 75-80% of buyer demand in select premium micro-markets-such as Dwarka Expressway, Noida Expressway, Sarjapur Road, Gachibowli is concentrated in luxury segment

At the aggregate level, Tier-1 cities show a near-even split, with 51% of buyers favouring mid-segment homes for affordability, while 49% continue to prefer luxury,

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A majority 51% of home buyers in Tier I cities favoured mid-segment homes for affordability in 2025 while 49% continue to opt for luxury housing, revealed a report by Magicbricks. 
 
Luxury demand remains resilient—but measured. In select premium micro-markets such as Dwarka Expressway, Noida Expressway, Sarjapur Road, Gachibowli and Koregaon Park, as much as 75–80% of buyer demand is concentrated in luxury housing, supported by the emergence of new high-end residential pin codes.
 
Lifestyle considerations are emerging as a decisive factor. In NCR and Mumbai, nearly 35–40% of buyers prefer sunrise-facing homes, highlighting the growing importance of wellness, natural light and daily living quality. In Kolkata, 42% of home seekers aspire for residences overlooking the Ganga, underscoring how cultural and environmental context continues to shape residential preferences in legacy markets.
 
 
Vertical living is becoming mainstream, especially in space-constrained metros. Mumbai leads the shift, with 41% of buyers preferring high-rise developments (G+5 and above). In Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata, 30–37% of buyers are now open to tower living, reflecting denser, globally aligned urban housing patterns.
 
Infrastructure-led confidence is clearly visible in emerging markets. Around 30–35% of buyers in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad are investing in upcoming localities backed by infrastructure projects, signalling a willingness to buy ahead of completion cycles. Functional needs are also influencing layouts and configurations: 70–73% of buyers in Gurugram, Greater Noida and Bengaluru now seek at least two parking spaces, while buyers in Thane and Ahmedabad show greater flexibility on parking norms.

On the rental side, behaviour is increasingly split between urgency and planning. Nearly 50% of renters in Kolkata and Ahmedabad prefer immediate move-in options, while 20–23% of rental searches in Bengaluru and Mumbai are initiated nearly three months in advance, pointing to a more planned, mobility-driven renter profile in larger job markets.
 
Ownership preferences also vary sharply by geography. Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Pune continue to see 40–50% of buyers opting for resale homes, driven by readiness and established infrastructure. In contrast, 63–67% of buyers in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and New Delhi show a stronger inclination towards new project launches, reflecting confidence in upcoming developments and pricing headroom.
 
Rental and PG demand is also becoming more lifestyle-oriented. Chennai and Bengaluru together account for nearly 50% of India’s total rental searches, with 26% of renters in Bengaluru actively prioritising lifestyle-enhancing residential options. Market demographics differ sharply: Noida and Greater Noida remain bachelor-dominated, while Thane and Chennai see stronger family-led demand.
 
"Housing demand in 2025 reflects a clear move towards informed and intentional decision-making. Buyers and renters are prioritising long-term livability, infrastructure readiness and micro-market credibility over short-term considerations. This trend is expected to strengthen further in 2026 as urban infrastructure matures," said Prasun Kumar CMO, Magicbricks.

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

