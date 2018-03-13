Tarkash
A bird's eye view on defence policy, technology and defence cooperation
March 13, 2018, Tuesday
Abhijit Iyer-Mitra
September 30, 2016, Friday, 11:00 AM
-
Integrated Theatre Commands: boon or bane for the Indian Military
The fundamental problem with the integration plan is that integration revolves around the weakest link in the chain; the armyRead More
Abhijit Iyer-Mitra
September 23, 2016, Friday, 05:09 PM
-
Why can't Indian intelligence agencies kill terrorists?
Lack of resolve and operational inability hampers Indian intelligence from undertaking targeted assassinationsRead More
Abhijit Iyer-Mitra
August 29, 2016, Monday, 09:35 AM
-
Scorpene leak and why it makes no sense
Even though none of the explanations seem to hold water, India could be staring at a US$ 3.6 billion white elephantRead More
Abhijit Iyer-Mitra
April 20, 2016, Wednesday, 10:20 AM
-
What is holding up India-US foundational agreements - Part 2
CISMOA & BECA - Held up due to a glaring educational deficitRead More
Abhijit Iyer-Mitra
April 18, 2016, Monday, 12:40 PM
-
What is holding up India-US foundational agreements - Part 1
Logistics Support Agreement - A case of bad history and turf battlesRead More
April 04, 2016, Monday, 10:35 AM
-
Pakistan's JIT at Pathankot - Indian naivete or far-sightedness?
Regularising such base visits, would add concrete proof to the position that Pakistan has no legitimate security threat from IndiaRead More