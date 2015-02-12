March 27, 2017, Monday BS Annual Awards: An evening lit up by the stars of India Inc Awards also honoured institutions and people who contributed to society and made a huge impact

March 26, 2017, Sunday Govt to empower bankers: Arun Jaitley at BS Awards FM says anti-graft laws need to be upgraded to meet needs of a modern economic system

March 25, 2017, Saturday Deveshwar: ITC's longest-serving chairman with a lifetime of achievements Y C Deveshwar, who diversified ITC beyond tobacco, is winner of BS Lifetime achievement award 2016

March 25, 2017, Saturday Obsessive focus on cost, efficiency made IndiGo BS Company of the Year 2016 IndiGo Airlines has proved that it is possible to run a profitable airline and delight the customer

March 17, 2017, Friday How independent are independent directors? Boardroom battles at Tata group and Infosys have put spotlight on their role and responsibilities

March 17, 2017, Friday The end of conglomerates? Standalone companies in high-growth areas have raced ahead in the past decade

March 17, 2017, Friday We don't get swayed by movement in numbers: Siddhartha Lal The motorcycle business makes up for the bulk of profits, while being smaller in revenue

February 10, 2016, Wednesday When 'small' works better Companies making smaller acquisitions have done better in terms of shareholder returns

February 10, 2016, Wednesday The acquisition machine Top-line vanity with bottom-line sanity is Vivek Chaand Sehgal's success mantra

February 10, 2016, Wednesday Healthy growth Abbott India's success comes from strong brands and a focus on the consumer

February 10, 2016, Wednesday Transport lifeline Container Corporation is strengthening its leadership position as a pan-India logistics player

February 10, 2016, Wednesday Hamara Bajaj Rahul Bajaj, known for his frank opinion on all matters of national interest, has built a terrific company in a career spanning ...

February 10, 2016, Wednesday This too shall pass While the BS 1000 companies have seen their revenue rise only 1.3% and net profit decline 15.7% in 2014-15

February 12, 2015, Thursday Should India Inc rethink globalisation? A worldwide recession and a poor show by marquee acquisitions raise questions about India Inc's globalisation drive

February 12, 2015, Thursday In the big league Following a slew of acquisitions, Tech Mahindra is on course to grow into a $5-billion company

February 12, 2015, Thursday In overdrive Motherson Sumi has delivered success by consistently staying ahead of the curve

February 12, 2015, Thursday Wealth from tech services eClerx Services has gained from the knack of being in the right place at the right time