Companies - BS 1000
March 27, 2017, Monday
BS Annual Awards: An evening lit up by the stars of India Inc
Awards also honoured institutions and people who contributed to society and made a huge impact
March 26, 2017, Sunday
Govt to empower bankers: Arun Jaitley at BS Awards
FM says anti-graft laws need to be upgraded to meet needs of a modern economic system
March 25, 2017, Saturday
Dr Lal Pathlabs' strong brand and network keep it in the pink of health
Dr Lal Pathlabs is Business Standard Star SME of the Year 2016
March 25, 2017, Saturday
Maruti Suzuki's breezy FY17 ride makes it BS Star MNC of the Year 2016
Maruti Suzuki is at pole position in Suzuki's global operations as sales, profit soar
March 25, 2017, Saturday
Deveshwar: ITC's longest-serving chairman with a lifetime of achievements
Y C Deveshwar, who diversified ITC beyond tobacco, is winner of BS Lifetime achievement award 2016
March 25, 2017, Saturday
Obsessive focus on cost, efficiency made IndiGo BS Company of the Year 2016
IndiGo Airlines has proved that it is possible to run a profitable airline and delight the customer
March 17, 2017, Friday
How independent are independent directors?
Boardroom battles at Tata group and Infosys have put spotlight on their role and responsibilities
March 17, 2017, Friday
The end of conglomerates?
Standalone companies in high-growth areas have raced ahead in the past decade
March 17, 2017, Friday
We don't get swayed by movement in numbers: Siddhartha Lal
The motorcycle business makes up for the bulk of profits, while being smaller in revenue
February 10, 2016, Wednesday
When 'small' works better
Companies making smaller acquisitions have done better in terms of shareholder returns
February 10, 2016, Wednesday
The acquisition machine
Top-line vanity with bottom-line sanity is Vivek Chaand Sehgal's success mantra
February 10, 2016, Wednesday
Healthy growth
Abbott India's success comes from strong brands and a focus on the consumer
February 10, 2016, Wednesday
Transport lifeline
Container Corporation is strengthening its leadership position as a pan-India logistics player
February 10, 2016, Wednesday
Hamara Bajaj
Rahul Bajaj, known for his frank opinion on all matters of national interest, has built a terrific company in a career spanning ...
February 10, 2016, Wednesday
This too shall pass
While the BS 1000 companies have seen their revenue rise only 1.3% and net profit decline 15.7% in 2014-15
February 12, 2015, Thursday
Should India Inc rethink globalisation?
A worldwide recession and a poor show by marquee acquisitions raise questions about India Inc's globalisation drive
February 12, 2015, Thursday
In the big league
Following a slew of acquisitions, Tech Mahindra is on course to grow into a $5-billion company
February 12, 2015, Thursday
In overdrive
Motherson Sumi has delivered success by consistently staying ahead of the curve
February 12, 2015, Thursday
Wealth from tech services
eClerx Services has gained from the knack of being in the right place at the right time
February 12, 2015, Thursday
Powering ahead
PowerGrid has been criss-crossing the country with its transmission lines
March 27, 2017, Monday
March 25, 2017, Saturday
March 25, 2017, Saturday
NTPC has held its own with robust returns to shine amid gloomy power play
NTPC, with efficient operations and consistent performance, is BS Star PSU of the Year 2016
March 25, 2017, Saturday
Freshdesk: How a disgruntled traveller went on to set up a rocking start-up
Freshdesk, a provider of cloud-based customer engagement software, is BS start-up of the year 2016
March 25, 2017, Saturday
Royal Enfield: Eicher's unconventional CEO Lal is driving firm in top gear
Siddhartha Lal, who is now eyeing a global presence for Royal Enfiel, is BS CEO of the Year 2016
March 17, 2017, Friday
BS Jury: Picking the winners
Six leading decision-makers choose top achievers in various categories
March 17, 2017, Friday
Innovative organisation of the year: Inter-planetary explorer
Isro has embarked on inter-planetary explorations with two successes - Chandrayaan-1
March 17, 2017, Friday
Low cost does not imply low quality: Aditya Ghosh
IndiGo's success can be attributed to a combination of the management's vision and strategy
February 10, 2016, Wednesday
21st century businesses
Asset-light companies with a strong brand franchise or deep customer relationships are leading the way
February 10, 2016, Wednesday
Selecting the winners
Top decision-makers choose outstanding achievers in various categories
February 10, 2016, Wednesday
Firing on all cylinders
Eicher Motors has taken the road less travelled and crafted a terrific growth story
February 10, 2016, Wednesday
Fixing the tiles
Cera Sanitaryware has made the right moves at the right time
February 10, 2016, Wednesday
Going the extra mile
Apart from being a stiff competitor to Uber, Ola is continuously adding new products and services beyond taxis
February 10, 2016, Wednesday
The opinion maker
The Centre for Science and Environment has made environmental issues a talking point in living rooms
February 12, 2015, Thursday
A breakthrough year for e-retail?
With big business houses and online firms vying for a share of the pie in 2015, Indian e-commerce is poised for explosive growth
February 12, 2015, Thursday
Choosing the winners
The Jury comprised seven of India Inc's leading decision-makers
February 12, 2015, Thursday
There may not be a wave, but there is growth: C P Gurnani
C P Gurnani explains to Malini Bhupta how the company has cracked the growth code and why telecom remains a lever of growth. ...
February 12, 2015, Thursday
Focused on fundamentals
GSK Consumer Healthcare has retained its momentum, even as the Indian consumer market shows mild signs of recovery
February 12, 2015, Thursday
Technology dividend
Paytm has mixed diverse business platforms with technology to get the best out of them
February 12, 2015, Thursday
Off the beaten track
In the absence of a proven model, Infosys had to create its own path, which others later followed