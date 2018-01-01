JUST IN
Bank of Baroda.

BSE: 532134 Sector: Financials
NSE: BANKBARODA ISIN Code: INE028A01039
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 132.25 0.75
(0.57%)
OPEN

131.05

 HIGH

133.40

 LOW

128.20
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 132.10 0.55
(0.42%)
OPEN

132.00

 HIGH

133.35

 LOW

128.10
About Bank of Baroda.

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda is one of the leading commercial banks in India. The Bank's solutions includes personal banking, which includes deposits, gen-next services, retail loans, credit cards, debit cards, services and lockers; business banking, which includes deposits, loans and advances, services and lockers; corporate banking, which includes wholesale banking, deposits, loans and advances and services, ...> More

Bank of Baroda - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   30,472
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.58
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 36.94
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   60.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Jun 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.10
Book Value / Share () [*S] 176.36
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.75
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Bank of Baroda - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 11303.24 10406.08 8.62
Other Income 1673.04 1774.96 -5.74
Total Income 12976.28 12181.04 6.53
Total Expenses 5843.47 4393.61 33
Operating Profit 7132.81 7787.43 -8.41
Net Profit 111.78 252.67 -55.76
Equity Capital 462.09 462.09 -
Bank of Baroda - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Axis Bank 519.20 2.74 133218.93
IndusInd Bank 1733.55 2.09 104051.13
Yes Bank 311.45 2.64 71716.03
Bank of Baroda 132.25 0.57 30472.38
Punjab Natl.Bank 94.60 -0.94 22946.18
RBL Bank 465.90 2.18 19540.78
Federal Bank 94.30 0.53 18584.17
Bank of Baroda - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.70
Banks/FIs 0.14
FIIs 15.06
Insurance 4.64
Mutual Funds 13.10
Indian Public 5.13
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.21
Bank of Baroda - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
08/06 Geojit Financial Services Buy 177 PDF IconDetails
23/03 HDFC Securities Buy 162 PDF IconDetails
12/02 Prabhudas Lilldher Accumulate 188 PDF IconDetails
15/11 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 161 PDF IconDetails
15/05 Motilal Oswal Buy 155 PDF IconDetails
Bank of Baroda - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.55% -4.48% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -21.58% -15.46% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -20.09% -21.11% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -6.64% -3.44% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -16.85% -17.15% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -26.61% -26.63% 17.24% 19.01%

Bank of Baroda - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 128.20
133.40
Week Low/High 128.20
141.00
Month Low/High 128.20
173.00
YEAR Low/High 128.20
207.00
All TIME Low/High 6.02
229.00

