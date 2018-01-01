Bank of Baroda.
|BSE: 532134
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: BANKBARODA
|ISIN Code: INE028A01039
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|132.25
|
0.75
(0.57%)
|
OPEN
131.05
|
HIGH
133.40
|
LOW
128.20
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|132.10
|
0.55
(0.42%)
|
OPEN
132.00
|
HIGH
133.35
|
LOW
128.10
About Bank of Baroda.
Bank of Baroda is one of the leading commercial banks in India. The Bank's solutions includes personal banking, which includes deposits, gen-next services, retail loans, credit cards, debit cards, services and lockers; business banking, which includes deposits, loans and advances, services and lockers; corporate banking, which includes wholesale banking, deposits, loans and advances and services, ...> More
Bank of Baroda - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|30,472
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|3.58
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|36.94
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|60.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|22 Jun 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.10
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|176.36
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.75
News
-
PSU banks lost Rs 900-billion market-cap in one month post PNB scam
-
Subhiksha promoter R Subramaniam arrested by ED in money-laundering case
-
PNB fraud & more: Nifty PSU Bank sees worst monthly fall in two years
-
Exposure of $0.28 mn against one LoU issued by PNB to gems clients: BoB
-
Bank of Baroda - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|11303.24
|10406.08
|8.62
|Other Income
|1673.04
|1774.96
|-5.74
|Total Income
|12976.28
|12181.04
|6.53
|Total Expenses
|5843.47
|4393.61
|33
|Operating Profit
|7132.81
|7787.43
|-8.41
|Net Profit
|111.78
|252.67
|-55.76
|Equity Capital
|462.09
|462.09
|-
Bank of Baroda - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Axis Bank
|519.20
|2.74
|133218.93
|IndusInd Bank
|1733.55
|2.09
|104051.13
|Yes Bank
|311.45
|2.64
|71716.03
|Bank of Baroda
|132.25
|0.57
|30472.38
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|94.60
|-0.94
|22946.18
|RBL Bank
|465.90
|2.18
|19540.78
|Federal Bank
|94.30
|0.53
|18584.17
Bank of Baroda - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Bank of Baroda - Research Reports
Bank of Baroda - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.55%
|-4.48%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-21.58%
|-15.46%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-20.09%
|-21.11%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-6.64%
|-3.44%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-16.85%
|-17.15%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-26.61%
|-26.63%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Bank of Baroda - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|128.20
|
|133.40
|Week Low/High
|128.20
|
|141.00
|Month Low/High
|128.20
|
|173.00
|YEAR Low/High
|128.20
|
|207.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.02
|
|229.00
