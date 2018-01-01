JUST IN
Bank of India.

BSE: 532149 Sector: Financials
NSE: BANKINDIA ISIN Code: INE084A01016
BSE 15:49 | 12 Mar 95.10 -2.45
(-2.51%)
OPEN

97.60

 HIGH

98.50

 LOW

91.35
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 95.10 -2.55
(-2.61%)
OPEN

97.70

 HIGH

98.95

 LOW

91.35
About Bank of India.

Bank of India

Bank of India is a state-owned commercial bank with headquarters in Mumbai. The Bank provides a wide range of banking products and financial services to corporate and retail customers. The bank provides specialized services for businesses (dealing in foreign exchange), NRIs, merchant banking, etc. They also have specialized branches that deal in asset recovery, hi-tech agricultural finance, lease ...> More

Bank of India - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   11,265
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 10 Jul 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 206.57
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.46
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Bank of India - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 9334.84 9824.75 -4.99
Other Income 1041.19 1769.25 -41.15
Total Income 10376.03 11594 -10.51
Total Expenses 7087.8 4475.99 58.35
Operating Profit 3288.23 7118.01 -53.8
Net Profit -2341.2 101.72 -2401.61
Equity Capital 1185.29 1055.43 -
> More on Bank of India Financials Results

Bank of India - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Canara Bank 238.55 1.42 14248.35
Indian Bank 283.25 1.87 13604.21
City Union Bank 181.30 1.12 12051.01
Bank of India 95.10 -2.51 11265.07
Union Bank (I) 91.25 -2.51 7808.72
Karur Vysya Bank 100.20 0.00 7281.03
Vijaya Bank 53.50 0.19 5937.80
> More on Bank of India Peer Group

Bank of India - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.12
Banks/FIs 1.15
FIIs 4.03
Insurance 13.51
Mutual Funds 1.29
Indian Public 3.86
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.05
> More on Bank of India Share Holding Pattern

Bank of India - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
25/05 Motilal Oswal Neutral 80 PDF IconDetails
> More on Bank of India Research Reports

Bank of India - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -14.01% -15.95% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -34.35% -33.12% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -46.98% -48.66% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -34.57% -32.82% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -23.03% -23.46% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -56.82% -57.26% 17.24% 19.01%

Bank of India - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 91.35
98.50
Week Low/High 91.35
114.00
Month Low/High 91.35
147.00
YEAR Low/High 91.35
217.00
All TIME Low/High 8.75
588.00

Quick Links for Bank of India: