Berger Paints India Ltd.

BSE: 509480 Sector: Consumer
NSE: BERGEPAINT ISIN Code: INE463A01038
BSE LIVE 14:59 | 12 Mar 245.35 -1.40
(-0.57%)
OPEN

250.00

 HIGH

250.00

 LOW

243.25
NSE LIVE 14:43 | 12 Mar 244.75 -2.45
(-0.99%)
OPEN

249.30

 HIGH

249.30

 LOW

243.35
OPEN 250.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 246.75
VOLUME 33329
52-Week high 285.75
52-Week low 220.30
P/E 56.53
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 23,823
Buy Price 245.20
Buy Qty 219.00
Sell Price 245.40
Sell Qty 50.00
About Berger Paints India Ltd.

Berger Paints India Ltd

Berger Paints India Ltd is the third largest paint manufacturer and the second largest decorative paint player in India. They are offering their customers a variety of innovative painting solutions, decorative or industrial. The company is headquartered in Calcutta and service the market through a distribution network comprising of 75 stock points and above 12,000 paint retailers. They are having ...> More

Berger Paints India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   23,823
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.34
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 56.53
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   175.00
Latest Dividend Date 27 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.71
Book Value / Share () [*S] 19.90
P/B Ratio () [*S] 12.33
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Berger Paints India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1338.63 1174.55 13.97
Other Income 12.42 9.51 30.6
Total Income 1351.05 1184.06 14.1
Total Expenses 1116.04 990.99 12.62
Operating Profit 235.01 193.07 21.72
Net Profit 130.39 109.12 19.49
Equity Capital 97.1 97.1 -
> More on Berger Paints India Ltd Financials Results

Berger Paints India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Asian Paints 1133.25 0.49 108701.34
Kansai Nerolac 493.00 1.86 26567.77
Berger Paints 245.35 -0.57 23823.48
Akzo Nobel 1755.00 -0.11 8188.83
Shalimar Paints 149.25 -1.71 335.81
Hardcast.& Waud 371.00 -3.64 25.23
> More on Berger Paints India Ltd Peer Group

Berger Paints India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.99
Banks/FIs 0.06
FIIs 10.67
Insurance 1.95
Mutual Funds 1.51
Indian Public 7.72
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.03
> More on Berger Paints India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Berger Paints India Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
10/07 HDFC Securities Buy 245 PDF IconDetails
> More on Berger Paints India Ltd Research Reports

Berger Paints India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.09% -0.41% 0.31% -0.72%
1 Month -1.72% -0.77% -1.31% -0.69%
3 Month -2.43% -2.78% 1.88% 1.15%
6 Month -8.43% -4.53% 5.27% 4.51%
1 Year 9.80% 9.07% 16.95% 16.31%
3 Year 60.70% 63.91% 17.01% 18.57%

Berger Paints India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 243.25
250.00
Week Low/High 237.50
250.00
Month Low/High 237.50
252.00
YEAR Low/High 220.30
286.00
All TIME Low/High 0.41
286.00

Quick Links for Berger Paints India: