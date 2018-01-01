You are here » Home
Berger Paints India Ltd.
|BSE: 509480
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: BERGEPAINT
|ISIN Code: INE463A01038
|
BSE
LIVE
14:59 | 12 Mar
|
245.35
|
-1.40
(-0.57%)
|
OPEN
250.00
|
HIGH
250.00
|
LOW
243.25
|
NSE
LIVE
14:43 | 12 Mar
|
244.75
|
-2.45
(-0.99%)
|
OPEN
249.30
|
HIGH
249.30
|
LOW
243.35
About Berger Paints India Ltd.
Berger Paints India Ltd
Berger Paints India Ltd is the third largest paint manufacturer and the second largest decorative paint player in India. They are offering their customers a variety of innovative painting solutions, decorative or industrial. The company is headquartered in Calcutta and service the market through a distribution network comprising of 75 stock points and above 12,000 paint retailers. They are having ...
Berger Paints India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Berger Paints India Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Berger Paints India Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1338.63
|1174.55
|13.97
|Other Income
|12.42
|9.51
|30.6
|Total Income
|1351.05
|1184.06
|14.1
|Total Expenses
|1116.04
|990.99
|12.62
|Operating Profit
|235.01
|193.07
|21.72
|Net Profit
|130.39
|109.12
|19.49
|Equity Capital
|97.1
|97.1
| -
Berger Paints India Ltd - Peer Group
Berger Paints India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Berger Paints India Ltd - Research Reports
Berger Paints India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.09%
|-0.41%
|0.31%
|-0.72%
|1 Month
|-1.72%
|-0.77%
|-1.31%
|-0.69%
|3 Month
|-2.43%
|-2.78%
|1.88%
|1.15%
|6 Month
|-8.43%
|-4.53%
|5.27%
|4.51%
|1 Year
|9.80%
|9.07%
|16.95%
|16.31%
|3 Year
|60.70%
|63.91%
|17.01%
|18.57%
Berger Paints India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|243.25
|
|250.00
|Week Low/High
|237.50
|
|250.00
|Month Low/High
|237.50
|
|252.00
|YEAR Low/High
|220.30
|
|286.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.41
|
|286.00
Quick Links for Berger Paints India: