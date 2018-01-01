Blue Dart Express Ltd.
|BSE: 526612
|Sector: Services
|NSE: BLUEDART
|ISIN Code: INE233B01017
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|4167.50
|
-59.60
(-1.41%)
|
OPEN
4216.00
|
HIGH
4226.95
|
LOW
4150.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|4179.65
|
-49.45
(-1.17%)
|
OPEN
4250.05
|
HIGH
4250.05
|
LOW
4130.00
About Blue Dart Express Ltd.
Blue Dart Express Ltd is South Asia's leading integrated air express carrier and premium logistics-services provider. The company has the most extensive domestic network covering over 13,880 locations, and service more than 220 countries and territories worldwide through the Sales alliance with DHL, the premier global brand name in express distribution services. The company has 218 offices, 168 fr...> More
Blue Dart Express Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|9,889
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|55.83
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|74.65
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|150.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|18 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.35
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|228.12
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|18.27
Blue Dart Express Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|704.59
|720
|-2.14
|Other Income
|5.79
|6.57
|-11.87
|Total Income
|710.38
|726.57
|-2.23
|Total Expenses
|624.11
|662.34
|-5.77
|Operating Profit
|86.27
|64.23
|34.31
|Net Profit
|45.49
|28.17
|61.48
|Equity Capital
|23.73
|23.73
|-
Blue Dart Express Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Container Corpn.
|1238.10
|-0.74
|30174.97
|Blue Dart Exp.
|4167.50
|-1.41
|9889.48
|Allcargo Logist.
|156.05
|-2.62
|3834.15
|Mahindra Logis.
|505.85
|7.31
|3598.62
|VRL Logistics
|393.15
|-2.95
|3551.72
Blue Dart Express Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Blue Dart Express Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.29%
|-2.88%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-7.32%
|-7.56%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-10.00%
|-3.24%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-1.37%
|-2.52%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-11.45%
|-6.59%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-43.62%
|-40.56%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Blue Dart Express Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4150.00
|
|4226.95
|Week Low/High
|4150.00
|
|4340.00
|Month Low/High
|4150.00
|
|4650.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3830.65
|
|5422.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.30
|
|7900.00
