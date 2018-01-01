JUST IN
Blue Dart Express Ltd.

BSE: 526612 Sector: Services
NSE: BLUEDART ISIN Code: INE233B01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 4167.50 -59.60
(-1.41%)
OPEN

4216.00

 HIGH

4226.95

 LOW

4150.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 4179.65 -49.45
(-1.17%)
OPEN

4250.05

 HIGH

4250.05

 LOW

4130.00
OPEN 4216.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4227.10
VOLUME 210
52-Week high 5422.00
52-Week low 3830.65
P/E 74.65
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9,889
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Blue Dart Express Ltd.

Blue Dart Express Ltd

Blue Dart Express Ltd is South Asia's leading integrated air express carrier and premium logistics-services provider. The company has the most extensive domestic network covering over 13,880 locations, and service more than 220 countries and territories worldwide through the Sales alliance with DHL, the premier global brand name in express distribution services. The company has 218 offices, 168 fr...

Blue Dart Express Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9,889
EPS - TTM () [*S] 55.83
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 74.65
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   150.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.35
Book Value / Share () [*S] 228.12
P/B Ratio () [*S] 18.27
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Blue Dart Express Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 704.59 720 -2.14
Other Income 5.79 6.57 -11.87
Total Income 710.38 726.57 -2.23
Total Expenses 624.11 662.34 -5.77
Operating Profit 86.27 64.23 34.31
Net Profit 45.49 28.17 61.48
Equity Capital 23.73 23.73 -
Blue Dart Express Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Container Corpn. 1238.10 -0.74 30174.97
Blue Dart Exp. 4167.50 -1.41 9889.48
Allcargo Logist. 156.05 -2.62 3834.15
Mahindra Logis. 505.85 7.31 3598.62
VRL Logistics 393.15 -2.95 3551.72
Blue Dart Express Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.20
FIIs 7.26
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 4.67
Indian Public 4.42
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.27
Blue Dart Express Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.29% -2.88% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -7.32% -7.56% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -10.00% -3.24% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -1.37% -2.52% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -11.45% -6.59% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -43.62% -40.56% 17.24% 19.01%

Blue Dart Express Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4150.00
4226.95
Week Low/High 4150.00
4340.00
Month Low/High 4150.00
4650.00
YEAR Low/High 3830.65
5422.00
All TIME Low/High 7.30
7900.00

