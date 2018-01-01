Bosch Ltd.
|BSE: 500530
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: BOSCHLTD
|ISIN Code: INE323A01026
|BSE LIVE 14:02 | 12 Mar
|18169.00
-54.00
(-0.30%)
OPEN
18387.75
HIGH
18387.75
LOW
18053.90
|NSE LIVE 13:56 | 12 Mar
|18167.05
-36.50
(-0.20%)
OPEN
18287.00
|
HIGH
18310.40
LOW
18018.05
About Bosch Ltd.
Bosch Ltd is an India-based auto component manufacturer company. The company has their presence in three business sectors such as Automotive Technology Industrial Technology and Consumer Goods and Building Technology. They manufacture and trade products as diverse as diesel and gasoline fuel injection systems automotive aftermarket products auto electricals special purpose machines packaging machi...> More
Bosch Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|55,452
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|451.31
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|40.26
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|900.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|08 Jun 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.91
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|3020.56
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|6.02
Announcement
Bosch Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Bosch Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
Bosch Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
Bosch Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3071.92
|2692.74
|14.08
|Other Income
|102.26
|146.08
|-30
|Total Income
|3174.18
|2838.82
|11.81
|Total Expenses
|2624.33
|2405.25
|9.11
|Operating Profit
|549.85
|433.57
|26.82
|Net Profit
|281.01
|218.19
|28.79
|Equity Capital
|30.52
|30.52
|-
Bosch Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Motherson Sumi
|318.20
|0.49
|66990.65
|Bosch
|18169.00
|-0.30
|55451.79
|Exide Inds.
|212.50
|1.48
|18062.50
|Endurance Tech.
|1242.40
|0.78
|17475.60
|WABCO India
|7730.00
|0.50
|14656.08
Bosch Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Bosch Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|25/05
|Motilal Oswal
|Buy
|21914
|Details
Bosch Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.06%
|-2.89%
|0.02%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|-7.04%
|-6.75%
|-1.60%
|-0.91%
|3 Month
|-8.82%
|-7.08%
|1.58%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|-17.89%
|-17.33%
|4.96%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|-19.96%
|-17.53%
|16.61%
|16.05%
|3 Year
|-33.41%
|-30.96%
|16.67%
|18.30%
Bosch Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|18053.90
|
|18387.75
|Week Low/High
|17700.00
|
|18702.00
|Month Low/High
|17700.00
|
|20099.00
|YEAR Low/High
|17700.00
|
|25245.00
|All TIME Low/High
|44.75
|
|27989.00
