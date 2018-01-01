JUST IN
Bosch Ltd.

BSE: 500530 Sector: Auto
NSE: BOSCHLTD ISIN Code: INE323A01026
BSE LIVE 14:02 | 12 Mar 18169.00 -54.00
(-0.30%)
OPEN

18387.75

 HIGH

18387.75

 LOW

18053.90
NSE LIVE 13:56 | 12 Mar 18167.05 -36.50
(-0.20%)
OPEN

18287.00

 HIGH

18310.40

 LOW

18018.05
About Bosch Ltd.

Bosch Ltd

Bosch Ltd is an India-based auto component manufacturer company. The company has their presence in three business sectors such as Automotive Technology Industrial Technology and Consumer Goods and Building Technology. They manufacture and trade products as diverse as diesel and gasoline fuel injection systems automotive aftermarket products auto electricals special purpose machines packaging machi...> More

Bosch Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   55,452
EPS - TTM () [*S] 451.31
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 40.26
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   900.00
Latest Dividend Date 08 Jun 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.91
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3020.56
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.02
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Bosch Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3071.92 2692.74 14.08
Other Income 102.26 146.08 -30
Total Income 3174.18 2838.82 11.81
Total Expenses 2624.33 2405.25 9.11
Operating Profit 549.85 433.57 26.82
Net Profit 281.01 218.19 28.79
Equity Capital 30.52 30.52 -
> More on Bosch Ltd Financials Results

Bosch Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Motherson Sumi 318.20 0.49 66990.65
Bosch 18169.00 -0.30 55451.79
Exide Inds. 212.50 1.48 18062.50
Endurance Tech. 1242.40 0.78 17475.60
WABCO India 7730.00 0.50 14656.08
> More on Bosch Ltd Peer Group

Bosch Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.49
Banks/FIs 0.19
FIIs 6.88
Insurance 10.63
Mutual Funds 2.31
Indian Public 7.63
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.87
> More on Bosch Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Bosch Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
25/05 Motilal Oswal Buy 21914 PDF IconDetails
> More on Bosch Ltd Research Reports

Bosch Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.06% -2.89% 0.02% -0.95%
1 Month -7.04% -6.75% -1.60% -0.91%
3 Month -8.82% -7.08% 1.58% 0.91%
6 Month -17.89% -17.33% 4.96% 4.27%
1 Year -19.96% -17.53% 16.61% 16.05%
3 Year -33.41% -30.96% 16.67% 18.30%

Bosch Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 18053.90
18387.75
Week Low/High 17700.00
18702.00
Month Low/High 17700.00
20099.00
YEAR Low/High 17700.00
25245.00
All TIME Low/High 44.75
27989.00

