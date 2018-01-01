You are here » Home
Coromandel International Ltd.
|BSE: 506395
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: COROMANDEL
|ISIN Code: INE169A01031
|
BSE
LIVE
14:26 | 12 Mar
|
505.25
|
-4.95
(-0.97%)
|
OPEN
519.55
|
HIGH
520.00
|
LOW
501.85
|
NSE
LIVE
14:21 | 12 Mar
|
506.00
|
-4.30
(-0.84%)
|
OPEN
514.70
|
HIGH
521.95
|
LOW
501.50
About Coromandel International Ltd.
Coromandel International Ltd
Coromandel Fertilisers Ltd, a part of the Murugappa Group of companies is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of fertilisers and pesticides. They are the producer of phosphatic fertilisers, plant protection chemicals, specialty nutrients, and sulphur bentonite, potash. They are in the business of manufacturing and marketing of pesticides, which includes insecticides, fungicides, herbicides and ...> More
Coromandel International Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Coromandel International Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Coromandel International Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2694.87
|2235.18
|20.57
|Other Income
|12.46
|11.81
|5.5
|Total Income
|2707.33
|2246.99
|20.49
|Total Expenses
|2376.57
|1998.37
|18.93
|Operating Profit
|330.76
|248.62
|33.04
|Net Profit
|172.13
|111.81
|53.95
|Equity Capital
|29.22
|29.16
| -
Coromandel International Ltd - Peer Group
Coromandel International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Coromandel International Ltd - Research Reports
Coromandel International Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.89%
|-8.12%
|0.09%
|-0.92%
|1 Month
|-4.73%
|-5.43%
|-1.52%
|-0.89%
|3 Month
|-1.75%
|-2.32%
|1.65%
|0.94%
|6 Month
|16.93%
|20.50%
|5.03%
|4.30%
|1 Year
|59.79%
|58.60%
|16.69%
|16.07%
|3 Year
|81.65%
|77.39%
|16.75%
|18.33%
Coromandel International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|501.85
|
|520.00
|Week Low/High
|501.85
|
|578.00
|Month Low/High
|501.85
|
|578.00
|YEAR Low/High
|308.00
|
|588.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.60
|
|588.00
