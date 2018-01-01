JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Coromandel International Ltd

Coromandel International Ltd.

BSE: 506395 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: COROMANDEL ISIN Code: INE169A01031
BSE LIVE 14:26 | 12 Mar 505.25 -4.95
(-0.97%)
OPEN

519.55

 HIGH

520.00

 LOW

501.85
NSE LIVE 14:21 | 12 Mar 506.00 -4.30
(-0.84%)
OPEN

514.70

 HIGH

521.95

 LOW

501.50
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 519.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 510.20
VOLUME 7288
52-Week high 588.00
52-Week low 308.00
P/E 20.07
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 14,768
Buy Price 503.90
Buy Qty 69.00
Sell Price 505.25
Sell Qty 39.00
OPEN 519.55
CLOSE 510.20
VOLUME 7288
52-Week high 588.00
52-Week low 308.00
P/E 20.07
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 14,768
Buy Price 503.90
Buy Qty 69.00
Sell Price 505.25
Sell Qty 39.00

About Coromandel International Ltd.

Coromandel International Ltd

Coromandel Fertilisers Ltd, a part of the Murugappa Group of companies is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of fertilisers and pesticides. They are the producer of phosphatic fertilisers, plant protection chemicals, specialty nutrients, and sulphur bentonite, potash. They are in the business of manufacturing and marketing of pesticides, which includes insecticides, fungicides, herbicides and ...> More

Coromandel International Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   14,768
EPS - TTM () [*S] 25.17
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 20.07
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   500.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.98
Book Value / Share () [*S] 103.82
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.87
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Coromandel International Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2694.87 2235.18 20.57
Other Income 12.46 11.81 5.5
Total Income 2707.33 2246.99 20.49
Total Expenses 2376.57 1998.37 18.93
Operating Profit 330.76 248.62 33.04
Net Profit 172.13 111.81 53.95
Equity Capital 29.22 29.16 -
> More on Coromandel International Ltd Financials Results

Coromandel International Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Coromandel Inter 505.25 -0.97 14768.46
Chambal Fert. 157.35 2.57 6549.06
G N F C 406.80 1.24 6322.49
G S F C 121.50 1.29 4841.77
> More on Coromandel International Ltd Peer Group

Coromandel International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.84
Banks/FIs 0.09
FIIs 5.85
Insurance 0.97
Mutual Funds 8.11
Indian Public 11.97
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.10
> More on Coromandel International Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Coromandel International Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
31/07 Motilal Oswal Buy 449 PDF IconDetails
02/05 HDFC Securities Buy 360 PDF IconDetails
02/05 Edelweiss Securities Buy 360 PDF IconDetails
08/08 Motilal Oswal Buy 259 PDF IconDetails
> More on Coromandel International Ltd Research Reports

Coromandel International Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.89% -8.12% 0.09% -0.92%
1 Month -4.73% -5.43% -1.52% -0.89%
3 Month -1.75% -2.32% 1.65% 0.94%
6 Month 16.93% 20.50% 5.03% 4.30%
1 Year 59.79% 58.60% 16.69% 16.07%
3 Year 81.65% 77.39% 16.75% 18.33%

Coromandel International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 501.85
520.00
Week Low/High 501.85
578.00
Month Low/High 501.85
578.00
YEAR Low/High 308.00
588.00
All TIME Low/High 1.60
588.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Coromandel International: