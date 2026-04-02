Ola Electric shares jump over 20% in two sessions; here's why

Ola Electric share price today: bucked the broader market weakness today, surging as much as 9 per cent in an intraday move. Building on gains from the previous session, the stock started on a flat note but soon moved northward, reaching an intraday high of ₹28.13 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Ola Electric Mobility shares bucked the broader market weakness today, surging as much as 9 per cent in an intraday move. Building on gains from the previous session, the stock started on a flat note but soon moved northward, reaching an intraday high of ₹28.13 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As of 11:20 AM, Ola Electric shares were up 7 per cent at ₹27.76. Trading activity witnessed a sharp uptick, with more than 180 million equity shares of the company changing hands on the NSE as against the previous session's total traded quantity of 240 million.

Commenting on the recent rally, Harish Jujarey, AVP, head - technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that the gains in Ola Electric are supported by improved sales numbers for the month of March. Ola Electric stock has found support around ₹22.50–23 zone following heavy losses in 2025. From a technical perspective, a sustained move above ₹26 with strong volumes is likely to provide a relief rally towards ₹30, followed by the trendline resistance near ₹33. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex sinks 1270 pts; Nifty near 22,300; India's manufacturing PMI hits 4-yr low "However, the overall trend remains weak, as the stock continues to form a lower top–lower bottom pattern. Strong resistance is placed in the ₹33-34 zone," said the analyst. In the past two sessions, Ola Electric shares have gained more than 20 per cent.

Though the counter has seen a sharp rebound in the recent sessions, it continues to trade well below the IPO level. At CMP, the counter is down more than 60 per cent from the IPO issue price of ₹76. When compared to the peak of ₹157.40, touched on August 20, 2024, the stock is down more than 80 per cent.

ALSO READ: Tata Motors PV down 35% from 52-week high; Geojit says Buy for 15% upside The buying in Ola Electric was buoyed after the company reported a strong comeback in business performance with daily orders crossing 1,000 units in the last week of March 2026. As per VAHAN, Ola Electric's total registrations surged by more than 50 per cent on M-o-M basis to 10,117 units in the month. The same figure stood at 3,973 units in the preceding month (February 2026).

Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental research at SBI Securities, said that improvement in after sales service quality, extended warranty, buyback guarantee and other benefits seem to have improved the brand perception. "The company has also today announced a 32 per cent price reduction for its electric motorcycle - Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh, passing on the benefits of its in-house 4680 Bharat Cell and economies of scale of the Giga factory," he said. Meanwhile, Ola Electric said it also became the first EV brand in India to cross 1 million cumulative registrations (as per VAHAN data) in March. Ola Electric, in a statement, said that it witnessed a V-shaped month-on-month (M-o-M) recovery, continuing to gain market share throughout the month. The company stated that the demand recovery is being driven by a structural transformation in service operations, with over 80 per cent of vehicles now being serviced on the same day.