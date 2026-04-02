Redmi Note 15 Special Edition with 5800mAh battery launched: Check price
Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, the smartphone packs a 5800mAh battery, which is slightly larger than the 5,520mAh unit found in the standard Redmi Note 15 model.
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
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Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 15 Special Edition (SE) in India on April 2. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, the smartphone packs a 5800mAh battery. The smartphone sports a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display and has a 50MP primary camera at the back.
The Redmi Note 15 Special Edition (SE) is offered in three new colour options — Crimson Reserve, Carbon Black, and Frosted White. The Crimson Reserve variant features a red faux-leather back with a gold-finished frame.
Redmi Note 15 Special Edition: Price and variants
Xiaomi said that the Redmi Note 15 Special Edition will be available at a special price of:
- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 19,999
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 21,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 23,999
Redmi Note 15 Special Edition: Availability and offers
According to the company, the smartphone will be available from April 7 through the company’s website and e-commerce platform Flipkart.
As part of the introductory offer, customers can get a Rs 2,000 discount on select ICICI Bank cards. Additionally, no-cost equated monthly instalment (EMI) options of up to six months are available.
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Redmi Note 15 Special Edition: Details
The Redmi Note 15 SE sports a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,200 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 1TB via memory cards.
In terms of imaging, the smartphone features a 50MP main camera paired with a 2MP depth sensor, while the front houses a 20MP camera for selfies and video calls. The device includes AI-based tools such as AI Erase, AI Sky, AI Bokeh, AI Beautify, and AI Reflection Removal, aimed at enhancing photos. It also supports features such as Google Gemini and Circle to Search.
The smartphone packs a 5,800mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging. On the software front, the Redmi Note 15 SE runs Android 16-based HyperOS. The company claims four years of Android updates and six years of security updates.
The smartphone comes with IP65 and IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance and carries military-grade durability certifications.
The Redmi Note 15 5G SE features dual speakers. The company claims the device can boost volume up to 300 per cent. It also supports Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio.
Redmi Note 15 5G SE: Specifications
- Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 2392 × 1080 resolution
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3
- RAM: Up to 8GB
- Storage: Up to 256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB)
- Rear Camera: 50MP main + 2MP depth sensor
- Front Camera: 20MP
- Battery: 5800mAh
- Charging: 45W wired
- Software: Android 15-based HyperOS 2
- Durability: IP65 and IP66
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First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 12:55 PM IST