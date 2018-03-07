DCM Shriram Ltd.
|BSE: 523367
|Sector: Others
|NSE: DCMSHRIRAM
|ISIN Code: INE499A01024
|BSE 15:41 | 12 Mar
|482.05
|
-4.90
(-1.01%)
|
OPEN
485.00
|
HIGH
492.65
|
LOW
472.85
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|482.55
|
-6.40
(-1.31%)
|
OPEN
488.40
|
HIGH
496.90
|
LOW
471.55
About DCM Shriram Ltd.
DCM Shriram Consolidated Ltd is a diversified company with business in agri, chemicals, plastics, cement, textiles and energy services. They are having two broad operational thrusts namely, the energy intensive businesses that include chloro-vinyl chain and cement and the agri-businesses that cover urea, sugar, hybrid seeds and agri-merchandised inputs. The company is having their manufacturing...> More
DCM Shriram Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|7,828
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|48.86
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|9.87
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|170.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|07 Mar 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.22
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|180.29
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.67
Announcement
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
DCM Shriram Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
DCM Shriram Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1783.73
|1365.47
|30.63
|Other Income
|17.42
|11.56
|50.69
|Total Income
|1801.15
|1377.03
|30.8
|Total Expenses
|1453.88
|1176.91
|23.53
|Operating Profit
|347.27
|200.12
|73.53
|Net Profit
|212.86
|136.41
|56.04
|Equity Capital
|32.64
|32.64
|-
DCM Shriram Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Voltas
|638.50
|1.49
|21127.97
|DCM Shriram
|482.05
|-1.01
|7828.49
|Balmer Lawrie
|225.20
|0.31
|2567.28
|Nava Bharat Vent
|143.30
|-2.38
|2559.34
|Kesoram Inds.
|115.45
|0.48
|1440.47
DCM Shriram Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|28/08
|HDFC Securities
|Buy
|392
|Details
|26/08
|Dynamic Levels
|Buy
|210
|Details
DCM Shriram Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-12.59%
|-15.20%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-12.33%
|-11.20%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-17.32%
|-14.54%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|4.59%
|11.82%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|75.74%
|77.80%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|289.69%
|279.07%
|17.24%
|19.02%
DCM Shriram Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|472.85
|
|492.65
|Week Low/High
|472.85
|
|568.00
|Month Low/High
|472.85
|
|580.00
|YEAR Low/High
|270.35
|
|628.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.38
|
|628.00
