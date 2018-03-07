JUST IN
DCM Shriram Ltd.

BSE: 523367 Sector: Others
NSE: DCMSHRIRAM ISIN Code: INE499A01024
BSE 15:41 | 12 Mar 482.05 -4.90
(-1.01%)
OPEN

485.00

 HIGH

492.65

 LOW

472.85
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 482.55 -6.40
(-1.31%)
OPEN

488.40

 HIGH

496.90

 LOW

471.55
About DCM Shriram Ltd.

DCM Shriram Ltd

DCM Shriram Consolidated Ltd is a diversified company with business in agri, chemicals, plastics, cement, textiles and energy services. They are having two broad operational thrusts namely, the energy intensive businesses that include chloro-vinyl chain and cement and the agri-businesses that cover urea, sugar, hybrid seeds and agri-merchandised inputs. The company is having their manufacturing...> More

DCM Shriram Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7,828
EPS - TTM () [*S] 48.86
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 9.87
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   170.00
Latest Dividend Date 07 Mar 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 1.22
Book Value / Share () [*S] 180.29
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.67
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

DCM Shriram Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1783.73 1365.47 30.63
Other Income 17.42 11.56 50.69
Total Income 1801.15 1377.03 30.8
Total Expenses 1453.88 1176.91 23.53
Operating Profit 347.27 200.12 73.53
Net Profit 212.86 136.41 56.04
Equity Capital 32.64 32.64 -
DCM Shriram Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Voltas 638.50 1.49 21127.97
DCM Shriram 482.05 -1.01 7828.49
Balmer Lawrie 225.20 0.31 2567.28
Nava Bharat Vent 143.30 -2.38 2559.34
Kesoram Inds. 115.45 0.48 1440.47
DCM Shriram Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.88
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 3.21
Insurance 8.61
Mutual Funds 1.03
Indian Public 9.74
Custodians 1.63
Other 11.46
DCM Shriram Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
28/08 HDFC Securities Buy 392 PDF IconDetails
26/08 Dynamic Levels Buy 210 PDF IconDetails
DCM Shriram Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -12.59% -15.20% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -12.33% -11.20% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -17.32% -14.54% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 4.59% 11.82% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 75.74% 77.80% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 289.69% 279.07% 17.24% 19.02%

DCM Shriram Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 472.85
492.65
Week Low/High 472.85
568.00
Month Low/High 472.85
580.00
YEAR Low/High 270.35
628.00
All TIME Low/High 2.38
628.00

