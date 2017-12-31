JUST IN
Hindustan Copper Ltd.

BSE: 513599 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: HINDCOPPER ISIN Code: INE531E01026
OPEN 63.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 63.60
VOLUME 446788
52-Week high 110.55
52-Week low 55.45
P/E 61.23
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6,005
Buy Price 64.75
Buy Qty 991.00
Sell Price 64.95
Sell Qty 1859.00
OPEN 63.80
CLOSE 63.60
VOLUME 446788
52-Week high 110.55
52-Week low 55.45
P/E 61.23
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6,005
Buy Price 64.75
Buy Qty 991.00
Sell Price 64.95
Sell Qty 1859.00

About Hindustan Copper Ltd.

Hindustan Copper Ltd

Hindustan Copper Ltd a Mini Ratna Category-1 status company is a public sector undertaking under the administrative control of the Ministry of Mines. The company is engaged in mining of copper ore beneficiation smelting refining and manufacturing of down-stream products like Copper Cathode and Continuous Cast Wire Rod. They have the distinction of owning all copper mining leases in the country.

Hindustan Copper Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6,005
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.06
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 61.23
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   4.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.31
Book Value / Share () [*S] 16.01
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.05
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Hindustan Copper Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 440.14 237.98 84.95
Other Income 6.7 4.86 37.86
Total Income 446.84 242.84 84.01
Total Expenses 369.63 174.17 112.22
Operating Profit 77.21 68.67 12.44
Net Profit 18.92 16.87 12.15
Equity Capital 462.61 462.61 -
Hindustan Copper Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Hind.Zinc 318.40 1.35 134533.55
Hindalco Inds. 226.30 2.93 50804.35
Natl. Aluminium 63.90 2.24 12351.36
Hind.Copper 64.90 2.04 6004.68
Tinplate Co. 208.00 2.49 2177.14
Gravita India 155.60 -1.11 1068.97
Prec. Wires (I) 291.00 -0.82 672.79
Hindustan Copper Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 76.05
Banks/FIs 1.17
FIIs 0.06
Insurance 13.92
Mutual Funds 0.06
Indian Public 6.02
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.72
Hindustan Copper Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.66% -10.68% 0.51% -0.32%
1 Month -18.67% -18.18% -1.12% -0.29%
3 Month -27.20% -29.03% 2.08% 1.55%
6 Month 0.15% 1.41% 5.47% 4.94%
1 Year -0.46% -2.78% 17.18% 16.78%
3 Year -10.54% -9.69% 17.24% 19.05%

Hindustan Copper Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 63.50
67.25
Week Low/High 62.95
72.00
Month Low/High 62.95
82.00
YEAR Low/High 55.45
111.00
All TIME Low/High 25.35
657.00

