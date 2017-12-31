Hindustan Copper Ltd.
|BSE: 513599
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: HINDCOPPER
|ISIN Code: INE531E01026
|BSE LIVE 15:29 | 12 Mar
|64.90
|
1.30
(2.04%)
|
OPEN
63.80
|
HIGH
67.25
|
LOW
63.50
|NSE LIVE 15:24 | 12 Mar
|64.80
|
1.15
(1.81%)
|
OPEN
64.35
|
HIGH
67.30
|
LOW
63.50
|OPEN
|63.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|63.60
|VOLUME
|446788
|52-Week high
|110.55
|52-Week low
|55.45
|P/E
|61.23
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6,005
|Buy Price
|64.75
|Buy Qty
|991.00
|Sell Price
|64.95
|Sell Qty
|1859.00
|OPEN
|64.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|63.65
|VOLUME
|1894040
|52-Week high
|110.50
|52-Week low
|56.55
|P/E
|61.23
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6,005
|Buy Price
|64.70
|Buy Qty
|12549.00
|Sell Price
|64.80
|Sell Qty
|1044.00
|OPEN
|63.80
|CLOSE
|63.60
|VOLUME
|446788
|52-Week high
|110.55
|52-Week low
|55.45
|P/E
|61.23
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6,005
|Buy Price
|64.75
|Buy Qty
|991.00
|Sell Price
|64.95
|Sell Qty
|1859.00
|OPEN
|64.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|63.65
|VOLUME
|1894040
|52-Week high
|110.50
|52-Week low
|56.55
|P/E
|61.23
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6004.68
|Buy Price
|64.70
|Buy Qty
|12549.00
|Sell Price
|64.80
|Sell Qty
|1044.00
About Hindustan Copper Ltd.
Hindustan Copper Ltd a Mini Ratna Category-1 status company is a public sector undertaking under the administrative control of the Ministry of Mines. The company is engaged in mining of copper ore beneficiation smelting refining and manufacturing of down-stream products like Copper Cathode and Continuous Cast Wire Rod. They have the distinction of owning all copper mining leases in the country.The...> More
Hindustan Copper Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|6,005
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.06
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|61.23
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|4.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.31
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|16.01
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.05
News
-
Hindustan Copper seeks gold in copper ore leftovers from Madhya Pradesh
-
Hindustan Copper Q3 net rises 12% to Rs 190 mn; total income rises 85%
-
-
-
FTAs with copper-producing nations threaten domestic sector: Hind Copper
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
-
-
-
Hindustan Copper Limited - Qualified Institutional Placement
-
-
Hindustan Copper Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|440.14
|237.98
|84.95
|Other Income
|6.7
|4.86
|37.86
|Total Income
|446.84
|242.84
|84.01
|Total Expenses
|369.63
|174.17
|112.22
|Operating Profit
|77.21
|68.67
|12.44
|Net Profit
|18.92
|16.87
|12.15
|Equity Capital
|462.61
|462.61
|-
Hindustan Copper Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Hind.Zinc
|318.40
|1.35
|134533.55
|Hindalco Inds.
|226.30
|2.93
|50804.35
|Natl. Aluminium
|63.90
|2.24
|12351.36
|Hind.Copper
|64.90
|2.04
|6004.68
|Tinplate Co.
|208.00
|2.49
|2177.14
|Gravita India
|155.60
|-1.11
|1068.97
|Prec. Wires (I)
|291.00
|-0.82
|672.79
Hindustan Copper Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Hindustan Copper Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.66%
|-10.68%
|0.51%
|-0.32%
|1 Month
|-18.67%
|-18.18%
|-1.12%
|-0.29%
|3 Month
|-27.20%
|-29.03%
|2.08%
|1.55%
|6 Month
|0.15%
|1.41%
|5.47%
|4.94%
|1 Year
|-0.46%
|-2.78%
|17.18%
|16.78%
|3 Year
|-10.54%
|-9.69%
|17.24%
|19.05%
Hindustan Copper Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|63.50
|
|67.25
|Week Low/High
|62.95
|
|72.00
|Month Low/High
|62.95
|
|82.00
|YEAR Low/High
|55.45
|
|111.00
|All TIME Low/High
|25.35
|
|657.00
Quick Links for Hindustan Copper:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices