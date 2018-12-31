Hindustan Foods Ltd.
|BSE: 519126
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE254N01018
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|294.10
|
6.55
(2.28%)
|
OPEN
288.00
|
HIGH
300.70
|
LOW
286.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Hindustan Foods Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|288.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|287.55
|VOLUME
|2489
|52-Week high
|499.95
|52-Week low
|142.00
|P/E
|88.85
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|382
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Hindustan Foods Ltd.
Incorporated in Dec.'84 as a public limited company, Hindustan Foods (HFL) is promoted by the Marmagoa Shipping and Stevedoring Company Pvt Ltd (MSSC). The company manufactures nutritional foods, cereal foods and products based on soya bean. It came out with a public issue in Nov.'87 to set up a food-processing unit at Ponda, Goa, with a capacity of 5000 tpa. Commercial production commenced in Jan...> More
Hindustan Foods Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|382
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|3.31
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|88.85
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|26.98
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|10.90
Hindustan Foods Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|26.17
|6.2
|322.1
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.04
|375
|Total Income
|26.37
|6.24
|322.6
|Total Expenses
|23.91
|5.66
|322.44
|Operating Profit
|2.45
|0.58
|322.41
|Net Profit
|1.02
|-
|Equity Capital
|12.99
|5
|-
Hindustan Foods Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|T N Petro Prod.
|50.60
|-2.13
|455.25
|Eco Friendly
|17.95
|-1.91
|444.62
|Amrit Corp
|1270.00
|4.68
|407.67
|Hind.Foods
|294.10
|2.28
|382.04
|Foods & Inns
|1715.65
|5.32
|276.22
|JHS Sven.Lab.
|59.50
|-1.65
|265.01
|Vikas Wsp
|12.75
|-4.49
|247.86
Hindustan Foods Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Hindustan Foods Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|2.31%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-33.53%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-6.77%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|19.46%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|568.41%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Hindustan Foods Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|286.00
|
|300.70
|Week Low/High
|252.80
|
|316.00
|Month Low/High
|252.80
|
|476.00
|YEAR Low/High
|142.00
|
|500.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.75
|
|500.00
