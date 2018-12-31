Hindustan Foods Ltd

Incorporated in Dec.'84 as a public limited company, Hindustan Foods (HFL) is promoted by the Marmagoa Shipping and Stevedoring Company Pvt Ltd (MSSC). The company manufactures nutritional foods, cereal foods and products based on soya bean. It came out with a public issue in Nov.'87 to set up a food-processing unit at Ponda, Goa, with a capacity of 5000 tpa. Commercial production commenced in Jan...> More