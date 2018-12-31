JUST IN
Hindustan Foods Ltd.

BSE: 519126 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE254N01018
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 294.10 6.55
(2.28%)
OPEN

288.00

 HIGH

300.70

 LOW

286.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Hindustan Foods Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Hindustan Foods Ltd.

Hindustan Foods Ltd

Incorporated in Dec.'84 as a public limited company, Hindustan Foods (HFL) is promoted by the Marmagoa Shipping and Stevedoring Company Pvt Ltd (MSSC). The company manufactures nutritional foods, cereal foods and products based on soya bean. It came out with a public issue in Nov.'87 to set up a food-processing unit at Ponda, Goa, with a capacity of 5000 tpa. Commercial production commenced in Jan...> More

Hindustan Foods Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   382
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.31
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 88.85
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 26.98
P/B Ratio () [*S] 10.90
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Hindustan Foods Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 26.17 6.2 322.1
Other Income 0.19 0.04 375
Total Income 26.37 6.24 322.6
Total Expenses 23.91 5.66 322.44
Operating Profit 2.45 0.58 322.41
Net Profit 1.02 -
Equity Capital 12.99 5 -
> More on Hindustan Foods Ltd Financials Results

Hindustan Foods Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
T N Petro Prod. 50.60 -2.13 455.25
Eco Friendly 17.95 -1.91 444.62
Amrit Corp 1270.00 4.68 407.67
Hind.Foods 294.10 2.28 382.04
Foods & Inns 1715.65 5.32 276.22
JHS Sven.Lab. 59.50 -1.65 265.01
Vikas Wsp 12.75 -4.49 247.86
> More on Hindustan Foods Ltd Peer Group

Hindustan Foods Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.40
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.05
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 17.32
Custodians 0.00
Other 22.23
> More on Hindustan Foods Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Hindustan Foods Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 2.31% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -33.53% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -6.77% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 19.46% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 568.41% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Hindustan Foods Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 286.00
300.70
Week Low/High 252.80
316.00
Month Low/High 252.80
476.00
YEAR Low/High 142.00
500.00
All TIME Low/High 2.75
500.00

