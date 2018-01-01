JUST IN
Lumax Industries Ltd.

BSE: 517206 Sector: Auto
NSE: LUMAXIND ISIN Code: INE162B01018
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 2207.25 12.15
(0.55%)
OPEN

2241.05

 HIGH

2272.00

 LOW

2202.00
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 2214.00 0.10
(0.00%)
OPEN

2202.00

 HIGH

2235.95

 LOW

2190.05
About Lumax Industries Ltd.

Lumax Industries Ltd

Lumax Industries(LIL) is into manufacture of range of auto-lighting equiment including headlamps and auxillary lamp assemblies for 2, 3, 4 wheelers and oil filters and rear view mirrors. LIL roped in Stanley Electric, Japan as a technical collaborator in 1984. The Japanese Collaborator holds around 20% stake in the company. Lumax Industries established as a trading concern under the name Globe ...> More

Lumax Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,064
EPS - TTM () [*S] 59.68
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 36.98
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   145.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.66
Book Value / Share () [*S] 276.00
P/B Ratio () [*S] 8.00
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Lumax Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 370.81 295.49 25.49
Other Income 2.7 5.64 -52.13
Total Income 373.5 301.14 24.03
Total Expenses 337.86 270 25.13
Operating Profit 35.65 31.13 14.52
Net Profit 18.03 16.53 9.07
Equity Capital 9.35 9.35 -
Lumax Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Federal-Mogul Go 463.90 -2.28 2580.68
Automotive Axles 1467.70 0.95 2217.69
Sona Koyo Steer. 104.85 -1.87 2083.37
Lumax Inds. 2207.25 0.55 2063.78
Gabriel India 140.20 0.18 2013.27
Subros 312.85 0.35 1877.10
JBM Auto 423.55 5.03 1728.08
Lumax Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.53
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.63
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.27
Indian Public 19.72
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.83
Lumax Industries Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
26/05 CD Equisearch Accumulate 1381 PDF IconDetails
22/12 CD Equisearch Accumulate 761 PDF IconDetails
23/06 CD Equisearch Buy 704 PDF IconDetails
Lumax Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.34% -1.29% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -2.70% -2.24% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 4.68% 5.95% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 64.97% 63.55% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 70.22% 71.47% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 532.63% 516.97% 17.24% 19.02%

Lumax Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2202.00
2272.00
Week Low/High 2190.00
2289.00
Month Low/High 2142.00
2395.00
YEAR Low/High 1170.00
2437.00
All TIME Low/High 14.00
2437.00

