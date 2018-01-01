Lumax Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 517206
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: LUMAXIND
|ISIN Code: INE162B01018
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|2207.25
|
12.15
(0.55%)
|
OPEN
2241.05
|
HIGH
2272.00
|
LOW
2202.00
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|2214.00
|
0.10
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
2202.00
|
HIGH
2235.95
|
LOW
2190.05
|OPEN
|2241.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2195.10
|VOLUME
|425
|52-Week high
|2437.00
|52-Week low
|1170.00
|P/E
|36.98
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,064
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|2207.25
|Sell Qty
|2.00
|OPEN
|2202.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2213.90
|VOLUME
|3939
|52-Week high
|2424.00
|52-Week low
|1175.25
|P/E
|36.98
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,064
|Buy Price
|2208.00
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|2213.95
|Sell Qty
|2.00
|OPEN
|2241.05
|CLOSE
|2195.10
|VOLUME
|425
|52-Week high
|2437.00
|52-Week low
|1170.00
|P/E
|36.98
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,064
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|2207.25
|Sell Qty
|2.00
|OPEN
|2202.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2213.90
|VOLUME
|3939
|52-Week high
|2424.00
|52-Week low
|1175.25
|P/E
|36.98
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2063.78
|Buy Price
|2208.00
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|2213.95
|Sell Qty
|2.00
About Lumax Industries Ltd.
Lumax Industries(LIL) is into manufacture of range of auto-lighting equiment including headlamps and auxillary lamp assemblies for 2, 3, 4 wheelers and oil filters and rear view mirrors. LIL roped in Stanley Electric, Japan as a technical collaborator in 1984. The Japanese Collaborator holds around 20% stake in the company. Lumax Industries established as a trading concern under the name Globe ...> More
Lumax Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2,064
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|59.68
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|36.98
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|145.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|13 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.66
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|276.00
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|8.00
News
Lumax Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|370.81
|295.49
|25.49
|Other Income
|2.7
|5.64
|-52.13
|Total Income
|373.5
|301.14
|24.03
|Total Expenses
|337.86
|270
|25.13
|Operating Profit
|35.65
|31.13
|14.52
|Net Profit
|18.03
|16.53
|9.07
|Equity Capital
|9.35
|9.35
|-
Lumax Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Federal-Mogul Go
|463.90
|-2.28
|2580.68
|Automotive Axles
|1467.70
|0.95
|2217.69
|Sona Koyo Steer.
|104.85
|-1.87
|2083.37
|Lumax Inds.
|2207.25
|0.55
|2063.78
|Gabriel India
|140.20
|0.18
|2013.27
|Subros
|312.85
|0.35
|1877.10
|JBM Auto
|423.55
|5.03
|1728.08
Lumax Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Lumax Industries Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|26/05
|CD Equisearch
|Accumulate
|1381
|Details
|22/12
|CD Equisearch
|Accumulate
|761
|Details
|23/06
|CD Equisearch
|Buy
|704
|Details
Lumax Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.34%
|-1.29%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-2.70%
|-2.24%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|4.68%
|5.95%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|64.97%
|63.55%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|70.22%
|71.47%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|532.63%
|516.97%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Lumax Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2202.00
|
|2272.00
|Week Low/High
|2190.00
|
|2289.00
|Month Low/High
|2142.00
|
|2395.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1170.00
|
|2437.00
|All TIME Low/High
|14.00
|
|2437.00
Quick Links for Lumax Industries:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices