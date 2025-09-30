Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 02:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lumax Industries zooms 137% in 8 months; smallcap stock trades at new high

Lumax Industries zooms 137% in 8 months; smallcap stock trades at new high

Lumax Industries Share: This smallcap stock was trading higher for the sixth straight day, surging 18 per cent during the period.

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Lumax Industries Share Illustration: Binay Sinha

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lumax Industries share price today

 
Shares of Lumax Industries hit a new high of ₹5,060, gaining 2 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade. 
 
The smallcap stock was trading higher for the sixth straight day, surging 18 per cent during the period. In the past eight months, the stock price of this auto parts & equipment company has more-than-doubled or zoomed 137 per cent.
 
Thus far in the calendar year 2025, Lumax Industries’ share price has appreciated by 110 per cent, as compared to 2.4 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. 
 
 

What's driving Lumax Industries' stock price?

 
On September 17, 2025, HDFC Mutual Fund increased its stake in Lumax Industries by buying additional 15,000 equity shares or 0.16 per cent stake. Post acquisition, HDFC Mutual Fund holding in Lumax Industries increased to 5.02 per cent from 4.86 per cent.

Lumax Industries, a flagship company of Lumax Group, is India’s most experienced player in the Automotive Lighting Industry. The company has over 4 decades of strong partnership with Stanley Electric Co. Limited, Japan, a world leader in vehicle lighting and illumination products
 
Lumax Industries has started FY26 on a strong footing, with Q1 revenues growing by 21 per cent year-on-year, outpacing industry trends. This performance was driven by successful new product launches and a growing share of LED lighting, which significantly increased the company’s content per vehicle.
 
During the quarter, Lumax Industries launched lighting systems for Hero, Suzuki, Maruti Suzuki, and Tata Motors. The LED segment made up 84 per cent of the order book and accounted for 61 per cent of revenue in Q1FY26, up from 45 per cent in Q1FY25. 
 
Lumax Industries continues to play a pivotal role in India’s automotive lighting transformation. As the automotive sector evolves rapidly with rising LED adoption, premiumization, and technology integration, Lumax Industries is well-positioned to lead this change. 
 
The company stands as a leading force in the automotive lighting industry, renowned for its extensive expertise and enduring partnerships. With a strong Tier 1 relationship with all major OEMs in India, the company has firmly established itself as a trusted partner in the automotive lighting space.
 
With a robust order book of ₹2,000 crore, continued focus on innovation, and deep customer trust, the management remains confident in the company’s ability to sustain growth and create long-term value for all stakeholders in FY26 and beyond. 
 
Analysts at Choice Equity Broking expects the LED share to reach 65-70 per cent in FY26 and believe higher LED penetration and an increase in contribution by the passenger vehicle (PV) segment will drive future growth, as these areas have higher content value per vehicle.
 
While improved operating leverage from higher utilization at the new Chakan plant Phase-1 helped, it was further aided by the localization efforts undertaken by the company for some of the components for LED lighting that are imported, which drive the margin downwards. The company intends to localize a significant portion of its imported components in FY26 and FY27 to mitigate these issues, the brokerage firm said in the Q1 result update. However, currently, the stock trades above analyst’s target price of ₹4,150 per share.
 

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

