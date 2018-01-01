You are here » Home
Steel Authority of India Ltd.
|BSE: 500113
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: SAIL
|ISIN Code: INE114A01011
|
BSE
LIVE
13:48 | 12 Mar
|
70.10
|
0.65
(0.94%)
|
OPEN
70.60
|
HIGH
71.70
|
LOW
69.30
|
NSE
LIVE
13:33 | 12 Mar
|
70.50
|
1.00
(1.44%)
|
OPEN
70.75
|
HIGH
71.75
|
LOW
69.20
About Steel Authority of India Ltd.
Steel Authority of India Ltd
Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) is the leading steel-making company in India. The company is a fully integrated iron and steel maker producing both basic and special steels for domestic construction engineering power railway automotive and defence industries and for sale in export markets. They are also among the five Maharatnas of the country's Central Public Sector Enterprises.The company ma...> More
Steel Authority of India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Steel Authority of India Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Steel Authority of India Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|15323.65
|11298.19
|35.63
|Other Income
|119.48
|69.96
|70.78
|Total Income
|15443.13
|11368.15
|35.85
|Total Expenses
|13926.8
|11340.95
|22.8
|Operating Profit
|1516.33
|27.2
|5474.74
|Net Profit
|43.16
|-794.84
|105.43
|Equity Capital
|4130.53
|4130.53
| -
Steel Authority of India Ltd - Peer Group
Steel Authority of India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Steel Authority of India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.19%
|-12.86%
|-0.10%
|-1.05%
|1 Month
|-26.48%
|-24.96%
|-1.71%
|-1.01%
|3 Month
|-12.54%
|-13.71%
|1.46%
|0.81%
|6 Month
|10.83%
|11.73%
|4.83%
|4.17%
|1 Year
|18.41%
|18.99%
|16.47%
|15.93%
|3 Year
|2.19%
|7.22%
|16.53%
|18.18%
Steel Authority of India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|69.30
|
|71.70
|Week Low/High
|69.15
|
|81.00
|Month Low/High
|69.15
|
|98.00
|YEAR Low/High
|53.00
|
|101.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.95
|
|293.00
Quick Links for Steel Authority of India: