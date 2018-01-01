JUST IN
Steel Authority of India Ltd.

BSE: 500113 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: SAIL ISIN Code: INE114A01011
BSE LIVE 13:48 | 12 Mar 70.10 0.65
(0.94%)
OPEN

70.60

 HIGH

71.70

 LOW

69.30
NSE LIVE 13:33 | 12 Mar 70.50 1.00
(1.44%)
OPEN

70.75

 HIGH

71.75

 LOW

69.20
OPEN 70.60
PREVIOUS CLOSE 69.45
VOLUME 1430086
52-Week high 101.40
52-Week low 53.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 28,955
Buy Price 70.10
Buy Qty 1832.00
Sell Price 70.20
Sell Qty 2413.00
About Steel Authority of India Ltd.

Steel Authority of India Ltd

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) is the leading steel-making company in India. The company is a fully integrated iron and steel maker producing both basic and special steels for domestic construction engineering power railway automotive and defence industries and for sale in export markets. They are also among the five Maharatnas of the country's Central Public Sector Enterprises.The company ma...

Steel Authority of India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   28,955
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   2.50
Latest Dividend Date 11 Aug 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 83.95
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.84
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Steel Authority of India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 15323.65 11298.19 35.63
Other Income 119.48 69.96 70.78
Total Income 15443.13 11368.15 35.85
Total Expenses 13926.8 11340.95 22.8
Operating Profit 1516.33 27.2 5474.74
Net Profit 43.16 -794.84 105.43
Equity Capital 4130.53 4130.53 -
Steel Authority of India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
JSW Steel 294.10 1.00 71089.85
Tata Steel 613.00 1.22 69061.19
S A I L 70.10 0.94 28955.01
Jindal Steel 226.00 1.94 20710.64
APL Apollo 1875.00 -3.10 4449.37
Welspun Corp 160.00 -3.70 4243.52
Steel Authority of India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 3.90
FIIs 3.71
Insurance 11.31
Mutual Funds 1.89
Indian Public 2.93
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.22
Steel Authority of India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.19% -12.86% -0.10% -1.05%
1 Month -26.48% -24.96% -1.71% -1.01%
3 Month -12.54% -13.71% 1.46% 0.81%
6 Month 10.83% 11.73% 4.83% 4.17%
1 Year 18.41% 18.99% 16.47% 15.93%
3 Year 2.19% 7.22% 16.53% 18.18%

Steel Authority of India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 69.30
71.70
Week Low/High 69.15
81.00
Month Low/High 69.15
98.00
YEAR Low/High 53.00
101.00
All TIME Low/High 3.95
293.00

