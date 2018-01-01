JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Tata Global Beverages Ltd

Tata Global Beverages Ltd.

BSE: 500800 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: TATAGLOBAL ISIN Code: INE192A01025
BSE LIVE 14:07 | 12 Mar 272.00 3.65
(1.36%)
OPEN

269.30

 HIGH

273.80

 LOW

269.30
NSE LIVE 13:55 | 12 Mar 272.25 3.90
(1.45%)
OPEN

270.00

 HIGH

274.00

 LOW

269.70
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 269.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 268.35
VOLUME 81824
52-Week high 328.80
52-Week low 136.85
P/E 39.77
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 17,166
Buy Price 271.90
Buy Qty 230.00
Sell Price 272.15
Sell Qty 147.00
OPEN 269.30
CLOSE 268.35
VOLUME 81824
52-Week high 328.80
52-Week low 136.85
P/E 39.77
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 17,166
Buy Price 271.90
Buy Qty 230.00
Sell Price 272.15
Sell Qty 147.00

About Tata Global Beverages Ltd.

Tata Global Beverages Ltd

Tata Global Beverages Ltd is the second-largest tea company in the world operating in over 40 countries. The company is engaged in processing marketing and distribution of tea products. They operate in the United Kingdom and have significant businesses in the United States Canada Australia Poland and the Czech Republic as well as a number of joint ventures in South Africa Pakistan and Bangladesh. ...> More

Tata Global Beverages Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   17,166
EPS - TTM () [*S] 6.84
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 39.77
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   235.00
Latest Dividend Date 04 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.87
Book Value / Share () [*S] 62.03
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.38
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Tata Global Beverages Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1730.39 1740.82 -0.6
Other Income 20.55 66.35 -69.03
Total Income 1750.94 1807.17 -3.11
Total Expenses 1507.72 1559.34 -3.31
Operating Profit 243.22 247.83 -1.86
Net Profit 186.11 144.86 28.48
Equity Capital 63.11 63.11 -
> More on Tata Global Beverages Ltd Financials Results

Tata Global Beverages Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Tata Global 272.00 1.36 17165.92
Bombay Burmah 1356.35 0.87 9460.54
CCL Products 288.90 -0.09 3843.81
Tata Coffee 121.35 -1.06 2266.82
> More on Tata Global Beverages Ltd Peer Group

Tata Global Beverages Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 34.45
Banks/FIs 6.04
FIIs 18.22
Insurance 0.13
Mutual Funds 10.52
Indian Public 22.68
Custodians 3.22
Other 4.72
> More on Tata Global Beverages Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Tata Global Beverages Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
18/09 Nirmal Bang Buy 212 PDF IconDetails
> More on Tata Global Beverages Ltd Research Reports

Tata Global Beverages Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.27% -0.95% -0.05% -0.95%
1 Month -4.49% -2.16% -1.66% -0.92%
3 Month -5.52% -5.62% 1.51% 0.91%
6 Month 28.33% 31.59% 4.89% 4.27%
1 Year 98.18% 93.36% 16.53% 16.04%
3 Year 69.95% 71.17% 16.59% 18.30%

Tata Global Beverages Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 269.30
273.80
Week Low/High 264.80
283.00
Month Low/High 261.35
289.00
YEAR Low/High 136.85
329.00
All TIME Low/High 3.33
329.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Tata Global Beverages: