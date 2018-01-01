You are here » Home
Tata Global Beverages Ltd.
|BSE: 500800
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: TATAGLOBAL
|ISIN Code: INE192A01025
|
BSE
LIVE
14:07 | 12 Mar
|
272.00
|
3.65
(1.36%)
|
OPEN
269.30
|
HIGH
273.80
|
LOW
269.30
|
NSE
LIVE
13:55 | 12 Mar
|
272.25
|
3.90
(1.45%)
|
OPEN
270.00
|
HIGH
274.00
|
LOW
269.70
About Tata Global Beverages Ltd.
Tata Global Beverages Ltd
Tata Global Beverages Ltd is the second-largest tea company in the world operating in over 40 countries. The company is engaged in processing marketing and distribution of tea products. They operate in the United Kingdom and have significant businesses in the United States Canada Australia Poland and the Czech Republic as well as a number of joint ventures in South Africa Pakistan and Bangladesh. ...> More
Tata Global Beverages Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Tata Global Beverages Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1730.39
|1740.82
|-0.6
|Other Income
|20.55
|66.35
|-69.03
|Total Income
|1750.94
|1807.17
|-3.11
|Total Expenses
|1507.72
|1559.34
|-3.31
|Operating Profit
|243.22
|247.83
|-1.86
|Net Profit
|186.11
|144.86
|28.48
|Equity Capital
|63.11
|63.11
| -
Tata Global Beverages Ltd - Peer Group
Tata Global Beverages Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Tata Global Beverages Ltd - Research Reports
Tata Global Beverages Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.27%
|-0.95%
|-0.05%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|-4.49%
|-2.16%
|-1.66%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|-5.52%
|-5.62%
|1.51%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|28.33%
|31.59%
|4.89%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|98.18%
|93.36%
|16.53%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|69.95%
|71.17%
|16.59%
|18.30%
Tata Global Beverages Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|269.30
|
|273.80
|Week Low/High
|264.80
|
|283.00
|Month Low/High
|261.35
|
|289.00
|YEAR Low/High
|136.85
|
|329.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.33
|
|329.00
