Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd

Incorporated in 1972, Thirumalai Chemicals (TCL) was promoted by N S Iyengar, promoter and director of Ultra Marine & Pigments. It manufactures and markets Phthalic Anhydride, Maleic Anhydride, Tartaric Acid and its salts, Fumaric Acid and Maleic Acid. TCL also manufactures food acids, commercial production of which commenced in 1992. It had a technical tie-up with Alusuisse Italia, Italy, for...> More