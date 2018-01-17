JUST IN
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.

BSE: 500412 Sector: Industrials
NSE: TIRUMALCHM ISIN Code: INE338A01016
BSE LIVE 13:59 | 12 Mar 1855.10 6.90
(0.37%)
OPEN

1869.70

 HIGH

1882.75

 LOW

1829.35
NSE LIVE 13:50 | 12 Mar 1852.00 2.95
(0.16%)
OPEN

1861.05

 HIGH

1879.65

 LOW

1830.20
OPEN 1869.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1848.20
VOLUME 10615
52-Week high 2437.00
52-Week low 811.30
P/E 13.69
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,900
Buy Price 1849.70
Buy Qty 16.00
Sell Price 1855.65
Sell Qty 16.00
OPEN 1869.70
CLOSE 1848.20
VOLUME 10615
52-Week high 2437.00
52-Week low 811.30
P/E 13.69
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,900
Buy Price 1849.70
Buy Qty 16.00
Sell Price 1855.65
Sell Qty 16.00

About Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd

Incorporated in 1972, Thirumalai Chemicals (TCL) was promoted by N S Iyengar, promoter and director of Ultra Marine & Pigments. It manufactures and markets Phthalic Anhydride, Maleic Anhydride, Tartaric Acid and its salts, Fumaric Acid and Maleic Acid. TCL also manufactures food acids, commercial production of which commenced in 1992. It had a technical tie-up with Alusuisse Italia, Italy, for...

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,900
EPS - TTM () [*S] 135.54
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 13.69
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   187.50
Latest Dividend Date 13 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.22
Book Value / Share () [*S] 414.93
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.47
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 345.62 248.17 39.27
Other Income 1.93 0.84 129.76
Total Income 347.55 249.01 39.57
Total Expenses 265.95 207.76 28.01
Operating Profit 81.6 41.25 97.82
Net Profit 51.46 15.09 241.02
Equity Capital 10.24 10.24 -
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Advance. Enzyme. 220.90 2.98 2466.35
Tide Water Oil 6235.40 -0.18 2169.92
I G Petrochems 659.60 0.76 2030.91
Thirumalai Chem. 1855.10 0.37 1899.62
Balaji Amines 570.70 -0.92 1849.07
Elantas Beck 2010.00 -0.37 1593.93
Bodal Chemicals 127.20 -2.15 1554.38
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 41.45
Banks/FIs 0.09
FIIs 5.03
Insurance 0.01
Mutual Funds 0.26
Indian Public 40.34
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.81
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.83% -7.11% -0.10% -0.96%
1 Month -14.34% -10.27% -1.72% -0.93%
3 Month -13.03% -14.33% 1.46% 0.89%
6 Month 23.84% 32.93% 4.83% 4.25%
1 Year 115.76% 112.84% 16.46% 16.02%
3 Year 2009.27% 2200.62% 16.53% 18.28%

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1829.35
1882.75
Week Low/High 1810.00
2015.00
Month Low/High 1810.00
2217.00
YEAR Low/High 811.30
2437.00
All TIME Low/High 20.75
2437.00

