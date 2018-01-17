You are here » Home
» Company
» Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.
|BSE: 500412
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: TIRUMALCHM
|ISIN Code: INE338A01016
|
BSE
LIVE
13:59 | 12 Mar
|
1855.10
|
6.90
(0.37%)
|
OPEN
1869.70
|
HIGH
1882.75
|
LOW
1829.35
|
NSE
LIVE
13:50 | 12 Mar
|
1852.00
|
2.95
(0.16%)
|
OPEN
1861.05
|
HIGH
1879.65
|
LOW
1830.20
|OPEN
|1869.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1848.20
|VOLUME
|10615
|52-Week high
|2437.00
|52-Week low
|811.30
|P/E
|13.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,900
|Buy Price
|1849.70
|Buy Qty
|16.00
|Sell Price
|1855.65
|Sell Qty
|16.00
|OPEN
|1861.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1849.05
|VOLUME
|26494
|52-Week high
|2440.00
|52-Week low
|811.05
|P/E
|13.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,900
|Buy Price
|1851.00
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|1854.90
|Sell Qty
|55.00
|OPEN
|1869.70
|CLOSE
|1848.20
|VOLUME
|10615
|52-Week high
|2437.00
|52-Week low
|811.30
|P/E
|13.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,900
|Buy Price
|1849.70
|Buy Qty
|16.00
|Sell Price
|1855.65
|Sell Qty
|16.00
|OPEN
|1861.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1849.05
|VOLUME
|26494
|52-Week high
|2440.00
|52-Week low
|811.05
|P/E
|13.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1899.62
|Buy Price
|1851.00
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|1854.90
|Sell Qty
|55.00
About Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd
Incorporated in 1972, Thirumalai Chemicals (TCL) was promoted by N S Iyengar, promoter and director of Ultra Marine & Pigments. It manufactures and markets Phthalic Anhydride, Maleic Anhydride, Tartaric Acid and its salts, Fumaric Acid and Maleic Acid. TCL also manufactures food acids, commercial production of which commenced in 1992.
It had a technical tie-up with Alusuisse Italia, Italy, for...> More
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|345.62
|248.17
|39.27
|Other Income
|1.93
|0.84
|129.76
|Total Income
|347.55
|249.01
|39.57
|Total Expenses
|265.95
|207.76
|28.01
|Operating Profit
|81.6
|41.25
|97.82
|Net Profit
|51.46
|15.09
|241.02
|Equity Capital
|10.24
|10.24
| -
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.83%
|-7.11%
|-0.10%
|-0.96%
|1 Month
|-14.34%
|-10.27%
|-1.72%
|-0.93%
|3 Month
|-13.03%
|-14.33%
|1.46%
|0.89%
|6 Month
|23.84%
|32.93%
|4.83%
|4.25%
|1 Year
|115.76%
|112.84%
|16.46%
|16.02%
|3 Year
|2009.27%
|2200.62%
|16.53%
|18.28%
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1829.35
|
|1882.75
|Week Low/High
|1810.00
|
|2015.00
|Month Low/High
|1810.00
|
|2217.00
|YEAR Low/High
|811.30
|
|2437.00
|All TIME Low/High
|20.75
|
|2437.00
Quick Links for Thirumalai Chemicals: