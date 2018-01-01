JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd.

BSE: 532356 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: TRIVENI ISIN Code: INE256C01024
BSE 15:53 | 12 Mar 49.50 1.85
(3.88%)
OPEN

48.00

 HIGH

50.00

 LOW

47.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 49.55 2.05
(4.32%)
OPEN

48.45

 HIGH

50.20

 LOW

46.60
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 48.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 47.65
VOLUME 138269
52-Week high 107.90
52-Week low 46.00
P/E 3.77
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,277
Buy Price 49.50
Buy Qty 62.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 48.00
CLOSE 47.65
VOLUME 138269
52-Week high 107.90
52-Week low 46.00
P/E 3.77
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,277
Buy Price 49.50
Buy Qty 62.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd is a focused, growing corporation having core competencies in the areas of sugar and engineering. The company is among the three largest sugar manufacturers in India, and the market leader in its engineering business comprising steam turbines, high speed gears, gearboxes and water treatment solutions. The company has four subsidiaries namely, Triveni Retail Ven...> More

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,277
EPS - TTM () [*S] 13.13
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 3.77
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 36.02
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.37
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 772.55 687.96 12.3
Other Income 6.74 11.54 -41.59
Total Income 779.29 699.5 11.41
Total Expenses 679.21 560.59 21.16
Operating Profit 100.08 138.91 -27.95
Net Profit 60.07 76.34 -21.31
Equity Capital 25.79 25.79 -
> More on Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd Financials Results

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Balrampur Chini 86.75 2.06 2038.62
Bannari Amm.Sug. 1600.00 -4.44 2006.40
Sh.Renuka Sugar 15.40 -0.96 1455.61
Triven.Engg.Ind. 49.50 3.88 1276.61
Bajaj Hindusthan 10.07 -6.06 1141.54
Dhampur Sugar 162.95 11.08 1081.83
Dalmia Bharat 77.80 0.84 629.79
> More on Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd Peer Group

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 68.22
Banks/FIs 0.27
FIIs 3.72
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 1.09
Indian Public 20.09
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.61
> More on Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -18.52% -20.78% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -27.15% -25.60% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -39.45% -40.55% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -46.97% -45.94% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -32.19% -32.90% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 135.15% 134.28% 17.24% 19.01%

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 47.00
50.00
Week Low/High 46.00
63.00
Month Low/High 46.00
71.00
YEAR Low/High 46.00
108.00
All TIME Low/High 0.49
196.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Triveni Engineering and Industries: