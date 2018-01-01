JUST IN
Vakrangee Ltd.

BSE: 511431 Sector: IT
NSE: VAKRANGEE ISIN Code: INE051B01021
BSE LIVE 15:07 | 12 Mar 205.45 9.75
(4.98%)
OPEN

198.00

 HIGH

205.45

 LOW

198.00
NSE LIVE 14:52 | 12 Mar 205.50 9.75
(4.98%)
OPEN

202.80

 HIGH

205.50

 LOW

200.00
About Vakrangee Ltd.

Vakrangee Ltd

Vakrangee Softwares Ltd is a premier integrated document and printing related services provider with global scales and skills. The company is engaged in software and database related services. They offer document management services, which includes inbound scanning, digitization, workflow management and document life cycle management. The company is headquartered in Mumbai with branch offices in P...

Vakrangee Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   21,753
EPS - TTM () [*S] 6.96
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 29.52
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   200.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.51
Book Value / Share () [*S] 21.66
P/B Ratio () [*S] 9.49
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Vakrangee Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1802.42 978.86 84.13
Other Income 8.17 0.78 947.44
Total Income 1810.58 979.64 84.82
Total Expenses 1444.56 746.28 93.57
Operating Profit 366.02 233.36 56.85
Net Profit 246.66 131.55 87.5
Equity Capital 105.88 52.92 -
Vakrangee Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Tech Mahindra 621.10 0.31 60844.20
Oracle Fin.Serv. 3946.40 1.49 33702.26
L & T Infotech 1382.25 2.01 23774.70
Vakrangee 205.45 4.98 21753.05
MphasiS 855.75 3.84 16537.37
Quess Corp 1029.00 4.27 14969.89
Mindtree 816.00 0.17 13376.69
Vakrangee Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 41.74
Banks/FIs 0.18
FIIs 26.23
Insurance 6.71
Mutual Funds 0.05
Indian Public 8.64
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.32
Vakrangee Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 26.39% 32.92% 0.50% -0.59%
1 Month -3.14% 1.88% -1.12% -0.56%
3 Month -45.12% -45.85% 2.07% 1.27%
6 Month -10.60% -13.47% 5.46% 4.65%
1 Year 33.02% 32.88% 17.17% 16.46%
3 Year 239.42% 249.79% 17.23% 18.73%

Vakrangee Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 198.00
205.45
Week Low/High 147.15
205.45
Month Low/High 147.15
258.00
YEAR Low/High 147.15
515.00
All TIME Low/High 0.01
515.00

