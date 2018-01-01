Vakrangee Ltd.
|BSE: 511431
|Sector: IT
|NSE: VAKRANGEE
|ISIN Code: INE051B01021
|BSE LIVE 15:07 | 12 Mar
|205.45
|
9.75
(4.98%)
|
OPEN
198.00
|
HIGH
205.45
|
LOW
198.00
|NSE LIVE 14:52 | 12 Mar
|205.50
|
9.75
(4.98%)
|
OPEN
202.80
|
HIGH
205.50
|
LOW
200.00
|OPEN
|198.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|195.70
|VOLUME
|496460
|52-Week high
|515.40
|52-Week low
|147.15
|P/E
|29.52
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|21,753
|Buy Price
|205.45
|Buy Qty
|427.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|202.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|195.75
|VOLUME
|6173557
|52-Week high
|515.00
|52-Week low
|146.90
|P/E
|29.52
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|21,753
|Buy Price
|205.45
|Buy Qty
|229.00
|Sell Price
|205.50
|Sell Qty
|6031.00
|OPEN
|198.00
|CLOSE
|195.70
|VOLUME
|496460
|52-Week high
|515.40
|52-Week low
|147.15
|P/E
|29.52
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|21,753
|Buy Price
|205.45
|Buy Qty
|427.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|202.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|195.75
|VOLUME
|6173557
|52-Week high
|515.00
|52-Week low
|146.90
|P/E
|29.52
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|21753.05
|Buy Price
|205.45
|Buy Qty
|229.00
|Sell Price
|205.50
|Sell Qty
|6031.00
About Vakrangee Ltd.
Vakrangee Softwares Ltd is a premier integrated document and printing related services provider with global scales and skills. The company is engaged in software and database related services. They offer document management services, which includes inbound scanning, digitization, workflow management and document life cycle management. The company is headquartered in Mumbai with branch offices in P...> More
Vakrangee Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|21,753
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|6.96
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|29.52
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|200.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.51
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|21.66
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|9.49
News
-
Vakrangee rebounds from 52-week low, up 5% after block deals
-
-
-
Vakrangee up 5% as board approves capital allocation for buyback, dividend
-
Vakrangee hits 5% upper circuit after falling 62% in nine trading days
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
-
-
Vakrangee Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1802.42
|978.86
|84.13
|Other Income
|8.17
|0.78
|947.44
|Total Income
|1810.58
|979.64
|84.82
|Total Expenses
|1444.56
|746.28
|93.57
|Operating Profit
|366.02
|233.36
|56.85
|Net Profit
|246.66
|131.55
|87.5
|Equity Capital
|105.88
|52.92
|-
Vakrangee Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Tech Mahindra
|621.10
|0.31
|60844.20
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|3946.40
|1.49
|33702.26
|L & T Infotech
|1382.25
|2.01
|23774.70
|Vakrangee
|205.45
|4.98
|21753.05
|MphasiS
|855.75
|3.84
|16537.37
|Quess Corp
|1029.00
|4.27
|14969.89
|Mindtree
|816.00
|0.17
|13376.69
Vakrangee Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Vakrangee Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|26.39%
|32.92%
|0.50%
|-0.59%
|1 Month
|-3.14%
|1.88%
|-1.12%
|-0.56%
|3 Month
|-45.12%
|-45.85%
|2.07%
|1.27%
|6 Month
|-10.60%
|-13.47%
|5.46%
|4.65%
|1 Year
|33.02%
|32.88%
|17.17%
|16.46%
|3 Year
|239.42%
|249.79%
|17.23%
|18.73%
Vakrangee Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|198.00
|
|205.45
|Week Low/High
|147.15
|
|205.45
|Month Low/High
|147.15
|
|258.00
|YEAR Low/High
|147.15
|
|515.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.01
|
|515.00
Quick Links for Vakrangee:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices