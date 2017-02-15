Oriental Containers expands plastic closure capacity in Maharashtra

& closure manufacturer Ltd, the wholly owned subsidiary of Oricon Enterprises Ltd, has expanded the capacity of plastic at its Murbad (Maharashtra) facility by 1.2 billion. “The company has completed expansion of its plastic manufacturing capacity at a cost of Rs 35 crores at Murbad (Maharashtra) with a capacity of 1.2 billion per annum. With this total installed capacity of plastic is increased to over 8 billion per annum, highest in India,” said Oricon Enterprises in a BSE filing.

In addition to Murbad, – which manufactures a wide range of products such as crowns, plastic beverages & water closures, ROPP caps, aluminium collapsible tubes, twist off and metal printing – has a production facility in Goa.

In April 2015, Oricon Enterprises had acquired 70 per cent stake in Ltd (OCL) from its joint venture partners OC Holding Ltd, Mauritius, for Rs 105 crore, making OCL its wholly-owned subsidiary.

OCL has a technical collaboration with Silgan Holdings Inc. USA, for manufacturing specialty (wide mouth caps), which are used for of jams, pickles, gherkins etc. The company supplies its products to various industries like beverages and water, FMCG, breweries and distilleries.