Uflex develops special polyester film for pharma packaging
Oriental Containers expands plastic closure capacity in Maharashtra

The company invested Rs 35 cr in Murbad facility to raise production by 1.2 bn closures per annum

Rakesh Rao  |  Mumbai 

Oriental Containers expands plastic closure capacity in Maharashtra

Caps & closure manufacturer Oriental Containers Ltd, the wholly owned subsidiary of Oricon Enterprises Ltd, has expanded the capacity of plastic closures at its Murbad (Maharashtra) facility by 1.2 billion. “The company has completed expansion of its plastic closures manufacturing capacity at a cost of Rs 35 crores at Murbad (Maharashtra) with a capacity of 1.2 billion closures per annum. With this total installed capacity of plastic closures is increased to over 8 billion per annum, highest in India,” said Oricon Enterprises in a BSE filing.

In addition to Murbad, Oriental Containers – which manufactures a wide range of packaging products such as crowns, plastic beverages & water closures, ROPP caps, aluminium collapsible tubes, twist off caps and metal printing – has a production facility in Goa.

In April 2015, Oricon Enterprises had acquired 70 per cent stake in Oriental Containers Ltd (OCL) from its joint venture partners OC Holding Ltd, Mauritius, for Rs 105 crore, making OCL its wholly-owned subsidiary.

OCL has a technical collaboration with Silgan Holdings Inc. USA, for manufacturing specialty caps (wide mouth caps), which are used for packaging of jams, pickles, gherkins etc. The company supplies its products to various industries like beverages and water, FMCG, breweries and distilleries. 

