ICAI CA Foundation May 2026 result to be out tomorrow at 11 am; check steps

The CA Foundation May 2026 results will be released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI ) on July 3, 2026. Candidates who appeared in the exams can use their registration number and roll number to view their results on the official website.

Exams for the CA Foundation May 2026 were administered nationwide from May 14 to May 20. The results are anticipated to be released on July 3 at around 11 am, as per the official statement. After the release of the results, students can get their scorecards from caresults.icai.org

How to check the ICAI CA Foundation result 2026?

· Visit the official ICAI website.

· Press on the CA Foundation May 2026 Result link.

· Fill in your registration number and roll number.

· Type the captcha code displayed on the screen.

· Click on Submit.

· Your result will display on the screen.

· Download and print the scorecard for later use.

Details mentioned in the ICAI CA Foundation result 2026

ALSO READ: NEET UG 2026 result date: NTA expects to declare re-exam results by July 20 The result scorecard will comprise the candidate's name, roll number, registration number, marks in each subject, total marks, and whether the candidate has qualified or not. Students must carefully view all details after downloading it.

What after the ICAI CA Foundation May 2026 result?

You can request a digital verification of your answer sheets or buy official certified copies if you are dissatisfied with your scorecard and think there was a marking problem. As soon as the results become available, the verification portal appears on the ICAI Examination Services page.

If you score at least 40% in each individual paper and a 50% overall aggregate, you are qualified. Your roadmap instantly moves to the next level. You have the option of preparing for Group 1, Group 2, or both at the same time.