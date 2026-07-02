Sona Comstar surges 6%, stock hits 52-week high; here's why

Sona BLW Precision Forgings share price movement

Shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings ( Sona Comstar ) hit a 52-week high of ₹653.45, as they surged 6 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes on expectations of improvement in business profile. The stock price of the auto ancillary company surpassed its previous high of ₹631.95 touched on June 25, 2026.

Thus far in the calendar year 2026, Sona Comstar outperformed the market by soaring 36 per cent, as compared to a 9 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. It hit a record high of ₹839.15 on December 14, 2021.

The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over three-fold with a combined 3.5 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE till 12:46 PM.

Sona Comstar overview, business outlook for FY27

Sona Comstar is one of the world's leading mobility technology companies. It designs, manufactures, and supplies highly engineered, mission-critical, high-quality, complex, and bespoke systems and components for global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in electric, personalised, intelligent and connected mobility.

The near-term macroeconomic outlook remains uncertain. Inflationary pressures are likely to remain a key risk, particularly if input prices stay elevated. This could delay monetary easing and keep interest rates higher for longer across major economies. In this uncertain environment, tariffs, trade barriers and volatile energy markets are creating cost pressures across industries and this could put pressure on margins in the near term, Sona BLW’s management said in the company’s FY26 annual report.

At the same time, periods of disruption also tend to accelerate structural changes. The case for electrification has become stronger due to higher oil and gas prices. As countries look to improve energy security and reduce dependence on fossil fuels, electric mobility and railways are likely to become more important parts of the mobility landscape. This is consistent with the areas where Sona BLW invested over the last few years.

The company’s order book remains healthy at ₹23,700 crore, with a 70 per cent share linked to electric mobility. The management expects order book execution to be the key driver of growth in the short term.

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Sona Comstar - India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) rating rationale

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) affirmed Sona Comstar’s bank loan facilities’ rating with a stable outlook.

The rating reflects Sona Comstar’s sizeable order book (including electric vehicle (EV) related order book), benefitting from consistent new product launches along with the recent acquisition of the railway division from Escorts Kubota completed in FY26, which led to further diversification of the overall revenue profile.

The rating also reflects the company’s strong operating performance, robust liquidity, and continued strong credit metrics at the consolidated level despite the acquisition in FY26, and the likelihood of the same being sustained over the near-to-medium term, Ind-Ra said in its rating rationale.

Ind-Ra expects the consolidated revenue to grow by 20 per cent-25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in FY27 and 15 per cent-20 per cent YoY in FY28 on the back of new programmes across product segments, such as EV traction motors, suspension motors, gears and differential assemblies along with the addition of the railway division. The growth will also be supported by customer additions as well as Sona Comstar’s strong order book-backed capacity expansion for assembly lines, the rating agency said.

Ind-Ra expects the consolidated EBITDA to remain healthy over FY27-FY28 on the back of healthy volume traction in EV-related products, increase in railway business, and the ramping up of new assembly lines, resulting in improved cost efficiencies. The rating agency expects EBITDA margins to continue to range between 23 per cent-24 per cent over FY27-FY28.