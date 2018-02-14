-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Use FMPs to tide interest rate volatility if you're ok with lock-in
Longer duration FMPs can give up to annualised 7.7 per cent returns
March 12, 2018, Monday
Only 20% of 20-somethings manage to save 10% of monthly income: Study
Many are servicing education or personal loans. It would make more sense to repay debt before investing aggressively
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Do not let tax saving dictate the choice of financial instrument
Select an option because it is a good fit in your financial plan and will help you achieve your goals
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Women's Day: Smart tips to handle finances from 3 female money managers
Ghosh says she gets her investment ideas from reading up the personal finance sections of newspapers and blogs on the subject
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Tipping Point: Can a demat account become dormant?
To reactivate your demat account, you will have to fill a reactivation form and submit Know Your Customer (KYC) details. Your DP ...
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Pay of employees deputed abroad isn't taxable in India, TDS doesn't apply
A new AAR ruling provides relief to employees deputed overseas and who receive salaries abroad as well as in India
March 05, 2018, Monday
Here are the dynamic funds that held up better in falling equity markets
When markets turn volatile, exposure to a few fund categories can offer downside protection, as past data demonstrate
March 04, 2018, Sunday
Financial security mantras and why women should consider planning for it
Since they may take breaks from their careers to raise children, and often, outlive spouses
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Feeling unsafe amid digitisation push? Go for a cyber insurance cover
People who aggressively use the internet and mobile phones for all kinds of transactions should get such a policy
February 26, 2018, Monday
Retirement schemes from MFs can help to create a corpus for silver years
With multiple plans, investors across age groups and risk appetite can invest in these schemes
February 26, 2018, Monday
GST: What happens if person files return but doesn't make payment of taxes?
Under the GST law, the filing of return without payment of taxes shall not be considered as a valid return
February 25, 2018, Sunday
How to minimise your tax liability on the sale of your bonus shares
Investors can use the grandfathering clause and set-off provisions to reduce the tax payable on sale of bonus shares
February 22, 2018, Thursday
Realty check: Current rates and unit sizes in Rs 5 mn-10 mn price range
If you are looking at buying real estate, an idea about prevailing rates would come in handy
February 22, 2018, Thursday
Tipping Point: What does a rating watch review mean?
Rating agencies like Moody's, Fitch, CRISIL and India Ratings have placed the scam-hit Punjab National Bank (PNB) under rating ...
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
With March-end approaching, here are last minute tax tips for the laggards
Evaluate recurring investment products and do the numbers before making any investments
February 20, 2018, Tuesday
Raise equity allocation if you have the risk appetite
PFRDA's proposal to raise equity exposure in the active-choice option of NPS will benefit young investors, provided they can ...
February 18, 2018, Sunday
Beat debt market volatility with tax-efficient, steady fixed maturity plans
The ability to lock in returns and offer indexation benefit makes FMPs attractive in the current scenario of hardening yields
February 15, 2018, Thursday
Vehicle insurance: Third-party cover is essential but may not be sufficient
Vehicle owners who can afford a comprehensive motor insurance cover should opt for it, taking advantage of recent cost reductions
February 15, 2018, Thursday
Reader's Corner: After LTCG tax, will realty replace equity as asset class?
For long-term wealth creation, equity remains the best compared to all other asset classes
February 15, 2018, Thursday
Didn't sign an agreement for sale with builder? Not a buyer under RERA
Real estate regulators may not give relief to home buyers if the agreement is not executed
March 12, 2018, Monday
PNB scam: Are public sector banks good contra bets in Indian markets?
Long-term track record of Nifty Bank index and banking sector funds shows, investors who continue to repose faith in the sector ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Insurance coverage: Exclusions for genetic disorders need to be reasonable
After the Delhi High Court's recent ruling, blanket exclusion of genetic disorders from coverage is likely to become a thing of ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
NBFC ombudsman to help resolve blatant violations
For adequate compensation, breach of fair practices code, an individual may still need to approach consumer forum
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Realty check: Current rates and unit sizes in Rs 10 mn - 15 mn price range
If you are looking at buying real estate, an idea about prevailing rates would come in handy
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Citibank launches home loan product linked to an external benchmark
Citibank's new home loan will be benchmarked to the three-month treasury-bill rate
March 05, 2018, Monday
Don't let numbers fool you: Learn ways to evaluate financial instruments
The sales pitch may showcase the best data, but there could be mis-selling involved. Learn the right ways to evaluate financial ...
March 05, 2018, Monday
Govt's digital push, rise of investment platforms to diminish growth of RMs
The government-led digital push for banks has resulted in most lenders opening fewer and smaller sized branches which logically ...
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Fast-growing hotspots: Enter tier II cities while prices are attractive
Many of them could emerge as growth hubs in the near future offering sound price appreciation, but they also carry the risk of a ...
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
EPFO makes online claims mandatory for PF withdrawals above Rs 1 mn
Under the pension scheme, there is a provision of part withdrawal of pension, commonly known as commutation of pension money
February 26, 2018, Monday
Responsibility with caution: Wife need not be married to husband's debts
If the spouse is the guarantor of husband's business loans, banks can hold her liable for default. Ways to ring-fence her assets
February 26, 2018, Monday
Ricoh India saga: Avoid direct investments if you aren't doing own research
Ricoh India's impending troubles could only have been spotted by investors willing to dig deep into the financial statements of ...
February 22, 2018, Thursday
Want to lend some stability to your portfolio? Go for gold as a hedge
With both equity and bond markets likely to be disturbed this year, investors should allocate about 10 per cent to gold as a ...
February 22, 2018, Thursday
Reader's Corner: General Insurance
What is the maximum tenure that can be chosen for a home insurance policy for a housing loan?
February 22, 2018, Thursday
EMI change can be the default option when rates rise or fall
Now with the scams tumbling out, the pressure on banks' balance sheets will only increase
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
Even after 10 bps cut, EPF is still the best small savings option
At 8.55 per cent interest rate, the EPFO will retain a surplus of Rs 8.5 billion
February 19, 2018, Monday
Insurers offering cashless benefits for OPD, diagnostics at lower premiums
Before you buy a plan, check if you can make full use of it. Most don't even exhaust the entire benefit, says expert
February 17, 2018, Saturday
EPFO data shoddily maintained; 30-40% is unclean: What researchers told PMO
The EPFO data analysed by the researchers also showed that in some cases, members have received contribution even before their ...
February 15, 2018, Thursday
Why Thane's Vartak Nagar can be rising star of Mumbai Metropolitan Region
Vartak Nagar has witnessed a significant upgrade in both civic and social infrastructure
February 15, 2018, Thursday
Why has Citibank banned use of cards to purchase cryptocurrencies?
In December, the finance ministry had likened virtual currencies to Ponzi schemes. The Reserve Bank of India, too, has issued ...
February 14, 2018, Wednesday
For regular income, systematic withdrawal plan is more tax-efficient option
With a tax incidence of 10% on dividend income, this is a good way to lower tax liability