March 12, 2018, Monday Only 20% of 20-somethings manage to save 10% of monthly income: Study Many are servicing education or personal loans. It would make more sense to repay debt before investing aggressively

March 11, 2018, Sunday Do not let tax saving dictate the choice of financial instrument Select an option because it is a good fit in your financial plan and will help you achieve your goals

March 08, 2018, Thursday Women's Day: Smart tips to handle finances from 3 female money managers Ghosh says she gets her investment ideas from reading up the personal finance sections of newspapers and blogs on the subject

March 07, 2018, Wednesday Tipping Point: Can a demat account become dormant? To reactivate your demat account, you will have to fill a reactivation form and submit Know Your Customer (KYC) details. Your DP ...

March 06, 2018, Tuesday Pay of employees deputed abroad isn't taxable in India, TDS doesn't apply A new AAR ruling provides relief to employees deputed overseas and who receive salaries abroad as well as in India

March 05, 2018, Monday Here are the dynamic funds that held up better in falling equity markets When markets turn volatile, exposure to a few fund categories can offer downside protection, as past data demonstrate

March 04, 2018, Sunday Financial security mantras and why women should consider planning for it Since they may take breaks from their careers to raise children, and often, outlive spouses

February 28, 2018, Wednesday Feeling unsafe amid digitisation push? Go for a cyber insurance cover People who aggressively use the internet and mobile phones for all kinds of transactions should get such a policy

February 26, 2018, Monday Retirement schemes from MFs can help to create a corpus for silver years With multiple plans, investors across age groups and risk appetite can invest in these schemes

February 26, 2018, Monday GST: What happens if person files return but doesn't make payment of taxes? Under the GST law, the filing of return without payment of taxes shall not be considered as a valid return

February 25, 2018, Sunday How to minimise your tax liability on the sale of your bonus shares Investors can use the grandfathering clause and set-off provisions to reduce the tax payable on sale of bonus shares

February 22, 2018, Thursday Realty check: Current rates and unit sizes in Rs 5 mn-10 mn price range If you are looking at buying real estate, an idea about prevailing rates would come in handy

February 22, 2018, Thursday Tipping Point: What does a rating watch review mean? Rating agencies like Moody's, Fitch, CRISIL and India Ratings have placed the scam-hit Punjab National Bank (PNB) under rating ...

February 20, 2018, Tuesday Raise equity allocation if you have the risk appetite PFRDA's proposal to raise equity exposure in the active-choice option of NPS will benefit young investors, provided they can ...

February 18, 2018, Sunday Beat debt market volatility with tax-efficient, steady fixed maturity plans The ability to lock in returns and offer indexation benefit makes FMPs attractive in the current scenario of hardening yields

February 15, 2018, Thursday Vehicle insurance: Third-party cover is essential but may not be sufficient Vehicle owners who can afford a comprehensive motor insurance cover should opt for it, taking advantage of recent cost reductions