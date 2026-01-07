Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Getting insurance calls promising bonuses? It can wipe out your savings

Getting insurance calls promising bonuses? It can wipe out your savings

Fraudsters are using bonus and renewal pitches to scam policyholders

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 12:52 PM IST

Fake insurance calls have underlined the growing need for policyholders to stay alert against financial frauds that misuse the names of insurers. A recent case in Noida, where police busted a fake call centre allegedly duping people with bogus insurance offers, serves as a reminder of how easily insurance customers can be targeted if basic precautions are not followed.
 
According to PTI, the racket involved callers posing as insurance agents and approached policyholders with offers that sounded routine and legitimate. These included renewal of lapsed policies, purchase of new covers, or promises of bonuses linked to existing insurance policies. Victims were persuaded to transfer money to bank accounts shared by the callers, believing they were dealing with authorised representatives.
 
 

Why are insurance customers easy targets?

 
Insurance fraudsters typically rely on two factors- partial personal information and urgency. In the Noida case, police said the callers had access to data sheets containing policyholder details and used multiple phone numbers to appear credible. By referring to policy numbers, expiry dates or bonus amounts, fraudsters create trust and push customers to act quickly, reducing chances of verification.
 
Such scams often target senior citizens and long-term policyholders, especially those with older or lapsed policies, as they may be more receptive to calls promising easy renewals or accumulated benefits.
 

Common red flags to watch out for

 
Policyholders should be cautious if they receive calls that involve:

·  Requests for upfront payments to “release” bonuses or maturity amounts
 
·  Pressure to renew policies immediately to avoid penalties or loss of benefits
 
·  Instructions to transfer money to personal or unfamiliar bank accounts
 
·  Calls from unknown numbers claiming to represent insurance companies
 
Insurers generally do not ask customers to make payments over random phone calls or share sensitive details such as OTPs, card numbers or banking credentials.
 

How to verify insurance-related calls?

 
The safest approach is to independently verify any claim made over a call. Policyholders should contact their insurance company using the official customer care number listed on the insurer’s website or policy document. Visiting a branch office or logging into the insurer’s official app or portal can also help confirm whether a renewal, bonus or payment is actually due.
 
If a policy has lapsed, insurers usually communicate through official letters, emails or registered digital channels, not through aggressive telecalling.
 

What to do if you receive a suspicious call?

 
If a call seems doubtful, experts advise disconnecting immediately and reporting the number to the insurer and to the cybercrime helpline. Avoid engaging further, even if the caller sounds convincing.
 
As insurance ownership expands across India, awareness remains the most effective safeguard. Simple checks and a habit of verification can help policyholders stay protected from falling victim to bogus insurance calls.

Topics : BS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 12:52 PM IST

