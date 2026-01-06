Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 05:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Amazon Pay launches fixed deposits offering up to 8% annual returns

Amazon Pay launches fixed deposits offering up to 8% annual returns

Amazon Pay broadens its savings products with easy, app-based fixed deposit options

Amazon pay, online, digital, payments

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 5:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amazon Pay has expanded its financial services portfolio by launching fixed deposits (FDs) on its platform, allowing customers to earn interest rates of up to 8 per cent per annum. The new offering is aimed at retail savers looking for simple, low-risk investment options, especially at a time when fixed-income products continue to remain popular among Indian households.
 

How does the Amazon Pay fixed deposit work?

According to Amazon Pay, customers can open fixed deposits starting from Rs 1,000. The facility is available through partnerships with two non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), Shriram Finance and Bajaj Finance, and five small finance banks:
 
 
  • Shivalik Small Finance Bank
  • Suryoday Small Finance Bank
  • South Indian Bank
  • Slice
  • Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
One key feature is that customers do not need to open a separate savings account with any of these partner institutions. The entire process, from selection to investment, can be completed digitally through the Amazon Pay app.
 

Interest rates and benefits for specific investors

The partner institutions are offering interest rates of up to 8 per cent per annum, depending on the tenure and institution chosen. Senior citizens are eligible for an additional interest of up to 0.5 percentage points across all partner banks and NBFCs. Shriram Finance is also offering up to 0.5 percentage points extra interest for women investors.
 
These features make the product particularly attractive for retirees and conservative investors who prioritise stable and predictable returns.

Also Read

Air pollution, Delhi

'CAQM failing in duty': SC slams pollution watchdog, seeks report on causes

Food delivery

55% consumers say food apps charge more than restaurants: LocalCircles

Canada Indian

Canada's 2026 immigration changes: Study permits, jobs and visas explained

tariff, trade

Why Trump's tariffs haven't derailed Southeast Asia's exports to the US

waist to height ratio

Study finds waist-to-height ratio better predicts obesity risk with age

 

Safety and regulatory cover

Fixed deposits booked with partner banks come with deposit insurance of up to Rs 500,000 per depositor per bank under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India. This provides an added layer of safety for investors, alongside the assurance of fixed returns.
 
However, deposits with NBFCs are not covered under DICGC insurance, and investors are expected to factor this into their decision while comparing options on the platform.
   

Why Amazon Pay is pushing fixed deposits

 
“Fixed income instruments remain hugely popular in India given their simple construct, guaranteed returns, and low risk profile,” said Vikas Bansal, chief executive officer, Amazon Pay. He added that the launch at the start of the New Year is aimed at helping customers earn better returns on their savings while supporting their financial goals for 2026. 

More From This Section

gold loans

Gold loans: Keep 20% valuation buffer, avoid maxing out loan limitpremium

car loan

Car loan rates in January 2026 start at 7.4%, EMIs below Rs 10,000

Home Loan

Banks, HFCs offer home loans rates between 7-12.6% in January 2026

health insurance plans

Health insurance claim rejected for non-disclosure? Here's what works

Loan, Home Loan, Money

Home loan mistakes: Don't equate eligibility with repayment capacitypremium

Topics : Amazon Pay BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYajur Fibres IPOIMD Weather Forecast TodayUN Debate on US Venezuela AttackIsrael Lebanon AttackGold and Silver Price TodaySchool Winter Vacation ExtendedUS Immigration CurbsICICI Bank Share
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon