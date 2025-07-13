2024: Could the US presidential election have gone any other way?

By Sam Adler-Bell 2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America By Josh Dawsey, Tyler Pager and Isaac Arnsdorf Published by Penguin Press 400 pages $32

In 2024, the latest 400-page dispatch from last year’s presidential contest, the authors, a trio of veteran journalists from different august papers — Josh Dawsey (The Wall Street Journal), Tyler Pager (The New York Times) and Isaac Arnsdorf (The Washington Post ) — write that “there was a view popular among some political insiders that this election had been over before it was started.”

Also Read

The authors end up arguing that things were not so fated, but reading what they have to report, I couldn’t help feeling those political insiders had a point. In this account, Joe Biden’s operation resembles its candidate: Listless, semi-coherent, sleepwalking toward calamity. It exists for its own sake, impervious to outside input, pushed along by inertia alone. The Trump

campaign — at least after his first indictment provides a burst of energy and purpose — appears driven, disciplined, capable of evaluating trade-offs and making tough decisions. Trump seems to want to win; Biden just wants to survive. Things do change when Kamala Harris enters the fray. She gives Donald Trump a run for his money, but her campaign is held back from the start by the slow-moving disaster that made it necessary in the first place. 2024 is a well-paced, thorough and often (darkly) humorous account of the two-year campaign season that began when Trump announced he was running for president again — at a Mar-a-Lago launch so disorganised and half-hearted, the authors write, that even sycophantic Trump allies admitted it was “a dud.”

I cannot say that I enjoyed reading this book. I often winced at the generous — at times, egregious — use of dramatic irony, and I was not terribly eager to relive the fateful twists and turns of the 2024 election, which so recently deposited us in our dismal present. But that’s hardly the authors’ fault. (It’s mine, for being a Democrat.) ALSO READ: Shattered Lands: Sam Dalrymple uncovers the subcontinent's dark realities Trump was interviewed for the book; Biden answered a call briefly, before his aides evidently ran interference. Harris declined. Success, it is said, has many fathers, and failure is an orphan. In 2024, failure also has many prescient uncles who knew better, weren’t listened to and thus can’t be blamed for how the kid turned out. So it’s no surprise that elected officials — the California representative Nancy Pelosi, the South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham — and aides from both campaigns go on record, or that many more provide background and anonymous swipes at their colleagues.

There are also moments of levity. We hear that when an aide delivered a message from the Democratic convention production team to the second gentleman, Doug Emhoff, asking him to smile more, he replied that he’d just gotten off the phone with his wife, who called from backstage to admonish him for laughing and talking too much! We also learn that an internal Trump strategy memo, designed with the candidate’s sensitivities (and delusions) in mind, referred to his defeat in the 2020 election as “our reported raw vote shortage.” The portions of the book covering the weeks after Biden’s disastrous debate, however, are not funny. I was struck by Biden’s hope that the progressives, with whom he had collaborated on domestic policy, would save his campaign. A little over a week after the debate, the authors write, Biden made a personal appeal to the New York representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. AOC and other progressives stuck with Biden in the days ahead as his political stock sank — apparently calculating that by buying Biden low, they could win his support for their policy goals. In 2024, Bernie Sanders, for his part, repeatedly advises Biden to change his position on Gaza to shore up support from young Democrats.

Biden’s behaviour, his saviour complex and megalomania, the increasingly emphatic argument that only he could beat Trump, his inner circle’s refusal to believe unflattering data and his growing impulse to blame the media — all of it brings to mind the worst qualities of his rival. At one point, the authors report that Democratic aides schemed to have the political talk show host Joe Scarborough deliver the tough love. “Staffers believed Biden would see the information if it came from ‘Morning Joe,’” the authors write, just as Trump would often defer to the hosts of programmes like “Fox and Friends” over his own advisers.