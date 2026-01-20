A Short History of the Gaza Strip: Anne Irfan's book traces roots of crisis

Gaza, the city, is as old as the Old Testament in which it finds a mention. Gaza, the modern-day strip, was born in 1948, its fate entwined with the establishment and expansion of Israel. Ms Irfan begins by describing briefly the historical importance of Gaza as the gateway to Palestine for centuries. During the reign of Ottomans, it was a hub for traders. The British held the Palestine Mandate after defeating the Ottomans during World War I. The Jewish state of Israel was formed on Palestinian land in 1948 with tacit acceptance from Britain and the then rising superpower, the US, forcing the inhabitants to seek refuge in the West Bank, and the newly formed Gaza Strip.