A Short History of the Gaza Strip: Anne Irfan's book traces roots of crisis

In 1948, before the Nakba (Arabic for Catastrophe), the United Nation suggested a two-nation plan that gave 55 per cent of the land to the Jews; it was rejected by the Arabs. Yet Israel, to this day, hasn’t declared its borders fully. It continues its occupation in the guise of defending itself against Hamas. Yet in an ironic chain of events in the 1980s, it had supported the Muslim Brotherhood — of which Hamas is an offshoot — through administrative approval and finances. It assumed that this Islamisation agenda could disrupt the rise of Palestinian Liberation Movement, which demanded a sovereign state. “As non-citizens subject to military law, they [the Palestinians] could be held in administrative detention for months or even years without charge or trial — all completely legal under the terms of the occupying regime.” Israel sought not only to empty Gaza of Palestinians but also, to fill it with Jewish Israelis.