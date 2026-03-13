Between Heaven and Earth: Exploring the layered life of the Indian hills

The modern Indian hill station cannot be understood outside the colonial project that invented it. In her essay, Shaswati Talukdar writes, “In order to make colonialism viable in this alien land, the landscape itself had to be domesticated. In other words, ‘mountains’ had to be turned into more manageable ‘hills’.” Or, as Emily Eden perceptively (and self-indicatively) observes in a letter to her sister, “Twenty years ago no European had ever been here, and there we were, with the band playing the ‘Puritani’ and ‘Masaniello,’ and eating salmon from Scotland, (…) we 105 Europeans being surrounded by 3,000 mountaineers, who, wrapped in their hill blankets, looked on with what we call our polite amusements, and bowed to the ground if a European came near them. I sometimes wonder they do not cut all our heads off, and say nothing more about it.”