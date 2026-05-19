London Falling: Deception and a death without answers in a gilded city

Zac had not entered their orbit as Zac Brettler, a young man from a family that was comfortably off but not rich. Instead, he entered their lives calling himself Zac Ismailov, the son of a Russian oligarch. His parents were surprised to learn that this was not a one-off case. He often presented himself as someone from a moneyed background. This pretence came from his penchant for leading a life different from his own, which gained roots during his time at Mill Hill, a school where many of his schoolmates came from extremely rich backgrounds. The allure of money and the moneyed class made Zac pull away from his family as well. As the distance between him and his family increased, he came into contact with Akbar Shamji, a seemingly rich man who appeared to have taken Zac under his wing and who later introduced him to Verinder Sharma. Both Sharma and Shamji blamed Zac’s death on his alleged drug habit, expressed surprise upon learning that he wasn’t actually rich, and washed their hands of any responsibility — direct or indirect — for his death.