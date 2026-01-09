The Outsider: Vir Das, laughter and an Indian voice on the world stage

Ramesh, the family cook taught a teenage Das how to smoke, cooked him lunch, let him watch MTV. “Ramesh listened or at least pretended to and he never responded. Because of his silence I had to make a story extremely interesting to get a response out of this taciturn man. In a way he was my first audience member, one who paid in food,” remembers Das. His parents came back from Africa poorer and life became tougher. While studying political science at Delhi University he managed, with great difficulty, to get through to Knox College, Illinois with 90 per cent aid to study economics. It is here that he did well in drama class prompting the teacher Ivan Davidson to coax him to change his major. “You are meant to be a performer,” Davidson told Das.