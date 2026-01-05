If Anyone Builds It, Everyone Dies: Destructive potential of sentient AI

The book is divided into three parts and, for this reviewer, the first part dealing with how modern AIs are produced, can they have wants, what is intelligence, will AI hate us and other such questions is the most insightful and brings great clarity to the discussion.

As the authors point out, while the engineers producing the new AI models do know a lot about AI, the weights to give to various parameters and so on, they do not fully understand how it produces the answers that it does. This is perhaps why AI models and bots can be induced to hallucinate or behave in ways that are highly irrational. Producers of LLMs tweak algorithms and weights and do all sort of other fine-tuning to make their models better — but so far, they still have not fully figured out how to make fool-proof models.