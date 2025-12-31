Revolting: How Terry Deary retells history through revolt and irony

Through its accounts of various revolts in the course of history, Revolting takes readers on a tour around the world. The book is divided into 10 chapters, with each chapter further divided into two sections: Reason to Revolt, and Lesson from History. The reasons for revolts include — but are not limited to — money, revenge, slavery, hunger, religion and injustice. The lessons from history, on the other hand, are as varied as choosing the right leader, gathering intelligence, fighting for the cause, and even hoisting one’s flag. Not surprisingly, Mr Deary manages to find multiple rebellions that can be grouped under a single heading and every chapter gives a short historical account of more than one rebellion. The chapters still manage to stay on the shorter side, making it possible for busy readers to finish reading a section and then pick the book again at a later date without feeling lost in the narrative. On the other hand, this also means that reading the entire book in a single go makes it difficult to retain the details of most of these historical events.