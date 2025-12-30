Click Here: A timely reminder that marketing fundamentals are not outdated

The third section is dedicated to the many channels that a digital marketer needs to use. The first set of channels are product-led channels. Then there are partner-led channels. These need to be treated differently. Then there is search. Search consists of search engine optimisation (SEO) and search engine marketing (SEM). The author spends time explaining the importance of selecting keywords and search terms. How to evaluate the supply of these and bidding for them? Should you bid on your own name? Conventional wisdom is that you better do so since your competitor may be bidding for them. But in the book the advice is not so straightforward, but I will leave you to find out more. Given the fact the author is from social media, I thought social channels would account for the lion’s share of the book. But his coverage of social channels is quite muted.