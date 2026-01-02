The living mountains: Anuradha Roy's intimate portrait of life in the hills

Each chapter works as a piece of studied reflection, a deft patchwork of memories and learnings. In “Accidental Lodging”, Roy takes us behind the scenes of the reconstruction of her home, at a time when the internet was “stuff of fantasy” and mobile phones had not made their way up the mountains. In the amusing “The Ancient”, she ventures into character study, specifically of Ama, who came with the house, a knowing, sometimes unnerving presence, hovering over Roy as she worked on her garden. Many chapters feature the surrounding community into which the author gradually finds herself embedded — over flowers, jams, books, and conversations — from local shop owners, quirky neighbours, to well-regarded scholarly folk. Dogs, the writing life, books on mountains are threads that run through the book. Living in nature, Roy is also confronted with questions of existence and ecosystems, with seasons increasingly muddled, snow peaks balding, human-wild conflicts rising. She considers what it means to be a presence there but not interfere with natural systems, such as the implications of hanging artfully-made, lovingly-filled bird feeders, something naturalists caution her against. The dilemma unsettles her, but she understands, even as she watches the birds disappear after the winter party — shortening each year — comes to an end. Her role as witness — and storyteller — stands strong.