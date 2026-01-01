Economica: How women shaped the economy long before history sidelined them

The women of Ancient Greece — courtesans, poets, potters — fared worse. This distaste for women mirrored the anti-business culture in ancient Athens. In the time of merchants, property developers and moneylenders of Ancient Rome, women were pushed towards “extra baby-making”. As we move through history, we see what women experienced was a rollercoaster ride. Stories of women who held their own in business abound in “The Women of Pax Islamica”, although their paid labour was not actively encouraged by Islam.

“The Women of China’s Golden Age — Inventors, Weavers, Spinners”, is particularly chilling in how it details a system that developed to shackle women, as state and family conspired to extract the value they created, even as the lives of women in parts of Europe were about to take a turn for the better. It’s a divergence that the author notes would sow the seeds of a major reversal in fortunes and spur the rise of the Western world. Also thoroughly fascinating are the sections that focus on “Women of the Creative Age” (scientist, bankers, writers) and those who lived and worked in the “Age of Colonisation” (Arms dealers, pirates, sex workers).