Polar Wars: Arctic tensions overshadow climate urgency and cooperation

The book refers to the more hopeful era that followed the end of the Cold War, when the Arctic began to emerge as a zone of peace with the littoral countries agreeing to collaborate in maintaining the region’s environmental integrity, putting in place guardrails against unconstrained economic exploitation and dealing with natural hazards in an unforgiving landscape. There was a recognition of the Arctic’s role in global weather and the need to study these phenomena so that the world was better prepared to deal with climate change. The Arctic Environmental Protection Strategy was signed in Rovaniemi in Finland in 1991 among Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, the then Soviet Union and the US. Cooperation under this agreement included search-and-rescue operations, the monitoring of climate change’s impact on the north and conservation of its fragile ecology. Five years later, as the book points out, the Arctic Council was set up with the same eight countries as permanent members. Later several non-Arctic countries, including India, joined as observers. This collaborative phase lasted barely a decade. The author puts the blame squarely on Russia and China, who he claims “knew exactly what they wanted: all of it.” In 2007, Russia planted its national flag under the North Pole under the Arctic Ocean. The age of nationalism had returned to the north.