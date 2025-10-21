Home / Book / Retain the Human Edge in an AI Age: Master the art of learning to learn

Retain the Human Edge in an AI Age: Master the art of learning to learn

How mastering the art of learning to learn will determine your success in the AI age

Human Edge in the AI Age: Eight Timeless Mantras for Success
premium
Human Edge in the AI Age: Eight Timeless Mantras for Success
Ambi Parameswaran
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 9:52 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Human Edge in the AI Age: Eight Timeless Mantras for Success
by Nitin Seth Published by Penguin
496 pages ₹799
  Technological breakthroughs don’t always live up to the hype. A decade ago, we were told that 3D printing will replace manufacturing of many types of products. A company even demonstrated building a house using a 3D printer. But we are still buying and using products made in factories. Yes, 3D printers have become more and more affordable and in consumer products marketing most designers use 3D printers to create prototypes, instead of wood or plastic moulds.
 
Virtual reality and artificial reality, too, seem to have not grown the way they were supposed to take over our real world. IoT, or internet of things, has had a slow start but we are seeing more of it everywhere. I was impressed that a B School in Mumbai is using this technology to issue books to students. But has it taken over our world? Have refrigerators started ordering for milk, bread and eggs, as they were supposed to? No, not yet.
 
In contrast AI, especially generative AI, has had a great start. And a lot of it is not just hype. ChatGPT, from its late 2022 launch, now boasts of more than 700 million worldwide users. In India, too, ChatGPT has had a great beginning. So have all the other GenAI platforms like Gemini, Perplexity, CoPilot, Claude and others.
 
There is widespread fear that ChatGPT and its ilk will replace humans causing widespread job losses. These arguments reminded me of the protests that computerisation faced in public sector banks in India (our own Luddite Moment).
 
So it was with great interest that I dived into the book Human Edge in an AI Age by Nitin Seth. He is also the author of two other books on related subjects (Winning in the Digital Age  and Mastering the Data Paradox ). An   alumnus   of IIT Delhi and IIM Lucknow, Nitin worked in McKinsey, Flipkart and Fidelity International before setting up Incedo Inc, a digital, data and AI services firm with a global footprint. He knows what is happening and is ready to tell it as it is.
 
In the first section, ominously titled “AI is redefining every aspect of life and business”, Mr Seth lays out the cards. AI is on an irresistible march and nothing is going to stop it. At one time we thought AI will not surpass human capabilities, but that is happening. AI will fundamentally reshape every industry and all jobs will change in the AI Age. It is not a question of whether it will happen or not, but when it will happen.
 
His hypothesis is that the first wave, happening right now, will affect 11 to 22 per cent of all jobs and 2 to 5 per cent of jobs will be lost. The second wave will be from 2030-35 when 45 to 60 per cent of all jobs will be significantly affected and around 15 to 35 per cent of jobs will be lost. The third wave will be 2035-2040 when almost all jobs
 
(90-95 per cent) will be impacted and a staggering 35-50 per cent will be lost. In terms of industries, disruption is happening now in retail, media/content and financial services. Next sectors to be affected will be healthcare, manufacturing and education. We are already hearing of pharma companies training doctors on the use of AI; and doctors are lapping this up. The last sectors to be affected could be agriculture, government/ public services and construction/infrastructure.
 
So is all lost? Not at all, says the author.
 
In the second part of the book, Mr Seth presents “Eight timeless mantras for success in the AI Age”. The first mantra is that we need to enhance our problem-solving skills. How to structure a problem, how to define a core problem, and which framework we should use; learning these will help us work with AI better. The second mantra is be ready to embrace change. Figure out new ways of learning instead of resisting change. The art of learning to learn is going to decide how you can navigate your job in the AI age. The third mantra is quite different: Connect with the self through spirituality. The author is a big believer of Vipaasna meditation and wants you to embrace a mindfulness journey. I will let you discover the other five mantras for yourself.
 
The book is not a “light” read and at more than 450 pages it is packed with examples, charts, diagrams and even some photographs from the author’s personal library. But it is an engrossing read. If you want to know how the AI wave is going to affect your business or job and how you can get ready, you will find this book an engaging and engrossing read.
 
The reviewer is a bestselling author of 12 books. His latest is Marketing Mixology – Four Essential Ingredients for Marketing Success   
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

How ordinary Indians shaped the making of the Constitution

Devils' Advocates: Is American foreign policy genuinely for sale?

Premium

Mother Mary Comes To Me: The book goes beyond the mother-daughter sob story

Wall Street's original sin: Sorkin revisits the greed and glamour of 1929

Premium

On the Margins of Protection: How refugee rights are being redefined

Topics :Artificial intelligenceBOOK REVIEWTechnology

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 9:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story