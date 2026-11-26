The Secret Code Breakers: The Untold Story of Black Women Cryptologists and the War Against Stalin’s Bomb By Sarah Valentine Published by Robinson 327 pages ₹899 Sarah Valentine’s The Secret Code Breakers: The Untold Story of Black Women Cryptologists and the War against Stalin’s Bomb is a book that shines a light on the mostly unknown warriors of America’s wartime effort — both in the Second World War as well as the nuclear armament race during the Cold War. This story, told from the perspective of the Black codebreakers whose work made the National Security Agency’s most secret operations possible, is not just about a handful of individuals. As Ms Valentine writes in the introduction, this is the story of “a system — one that depended on Black labor while denying Black talent — and about the people who endured and resisted”. Sarah Valentine’s The Secret Code Breakers: The Untold Story of Black Women Cryptologists and the War against Stalin’s Bomb is a book that shines a light on the mostly unknown warriors of America’s wartime effort — both in the Second World War as well as the nuclear armament race during the Cold War. This story, told from the perspective of the Black codebreakers whose work made the National Security Agency’s most secret operations possible, is not just about a handful of individuals. As Ms Valentine writes in the introduction, this is the story of “a system — one that depended on Black labor while denying Black talent — and about the people who endured and resisted”.

Based on in-depth research and multiple interviews, The Secret Code Breakers introduces us to people like Naomi McElwaine, Audrey Fox, Ethel Just, and Minnie Kenny, among others. All of them were Black women of different ages and backgrounds, often with a high level of education who wanted to do something for their country. The outbreak of the Second World War meant breaking of the traditional gender boundaries. As a result, women increasingly took over roles traditionally reserved for men. However, pushing racial boundaries was a much more difficult task. Even though Black men and women were part of America’s wartime efforts, they were mostly relegated to roles that few white people with the same level of education would have been assigned.

This was especially true of the Agency, where Black women were often hired for more menial jobs despite their qualifications and intelligence. This inequality was not limited to the hiring process. Black workers had little chance of promotion beyond a certain limit irrespective of their competence at their job. Besides, the Agency withheld opportunities readily available to their white counterparts — such as computer classes — from Black workers, who were simply not informed about them. The Secret Code Breakers is full of such stories of injustice of the agency’s hiring, transferring, and promotional practices that worked to segregate and oppress the Black workers at every step.

Ms Valentine situates these stories in a larger socio-political context. She describes a wartime and post-war America where racial segregation and racial inequality were still rife. For instance, of the 30,000 homes built in Washington D C during the 1940s, only 200 were available to Black families. Add to this the increasing “threat” of communism along with an atmosphere of increasing anxiety about Stalin’s move to develop the nuclear bomb and any Black person demanding equal rights could become an easy target. Even as The Secret Code Breakers highlights these unseen heroes of America’s war efforts, Ms Valentine’s narrative choices slows it down. A reader expects a closer understanding of the women and their life stories based on the book’s title. Instead, Ms Valentine constantly switches between the individual women’s stories and the larger socio-political context along with details of the Agency’s policies. This creates a disjointed narrative, especially when the break comes in the middle of a story.

For instance, she opens the book with Naomi and her experiences as a Black university student at a time when segregation is the norm. Reading about Naomi as she struggles against the hardships imposed by her skin colour sets the reader’s expectation for a more detailed narrative about her. But Ms Valentine eschews this trajectory, and the rest of the chapter becomes a story about the system, with the women serving as examples of its suppressive tendencies. Because the context frequently outweighs the womens’ stories, the book feels repetitive and meandering. Interestingly, I felt closer to the women while reading the epilogue titled “After the Agency” and the section “Profiles: Life Before the Agency” than reading the main narrative.