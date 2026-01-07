The Great Revival: A book that captures the CG Power turnaround story

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has been one of the defining legislation for the Indian corporate sector ever since it was enacted in 2016. Especially in sectors such as power and steel, IBC put on the block a number of companies that had been declared bankrupt. While lenders took control, choosing the suitor for the beleaguered company was the task delegated to resolution professionals under the Code. Companies in distress due to financial frauds, sectoral down-cycles or huge debt found themselves being recast and sold to new buyers. CG Power, however, followed a different route when financial problems broke out in the company.