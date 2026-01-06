Surviving Climate Anxiety: A manifesto for flourishing in climate change

Dr Doherty urges readers to embrace what he calls “a manifesto for flourishing”. One is asked to take a deep breath, and read with conviction: “Nature is not just a place outside of me. I am nature. I have a unique environmental identity, and set of experiences and values that give me a place to stand on the planet.” This framing is an act of courage because it dares to question the very basis of what leads human beings to treat trees, animals, mountains and rivers as resources. At first glance, it might seem only poetic and philosophical but it is also profoundly political.