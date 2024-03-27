The waning spirit of independent inquiry

The Emperor’s Mirror: The State of Research in India Author: N Bhaskara Rao Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel Publisher: Speaking Tiger Pages: 240 Price: Rs 499

Almost 70 years ago, Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis, chosen by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to build the foundations of a statistical and research system in a newly independent country, had decided that research bodies should be set up outside the government. N Bhaskara Rao, a pioneer of social research in India, recalls this incident in his latest book to make a telling point about what ails the state of research in this country.



Mahalanobis was worried that numbers and data should go through rigorous checks so that they cannot be manipulated by the government or its bureaucrats. Thus, the research agencies he set up were outside the control of the government. Dr Rao’s refrain in almost all the seven chapters of this book is that the system of nurturing independent research has withered during the past many decades, and the country’s statistical system has been undermined by political leadership and electoral compulsions.

His diagnosis of the state of independent research in India has a serious message for policy-makers. It stems from his thesis that research findings lose their credibility when facts and figures begin to be questioned by people within or outside the country. Such doubts are raised because there is a perceived and real lack of rigour in data collections, made worse by the absence of any validation of research as well as public scrutiny. As a result, doubts arise over claims made by the government on its performance and policy making suffers. This is a vicious cycle and Dr Rao points out that such a situation, if allowed to persist, can be dangerous for any country.



Independent and transparent research, according to the author, is not only vital for good governance but also is a safeguard against bad governments. Therefore, the decline in standards and integrity of social research in the past few decades could harm the nation and even the government. Without reliable data, the government’s ability to appraise even its own schemes is likely to be undermined, thereby impairing the quality of governance. With the Centre alone spending over Rs 15 trillion every year on over 700 schemes for developmental activities, the need for social research to evaluate their need and effectiveness could hardly be overestimated. Yet, Dr Rao’s regret is that not even 0.01 per cent of such a financial outlay is allocated for research and evaluation.



In a candid analysis, the author points out that because independent research can expose the weaknesses or false claims about the success of any scheme, governments do not generally support independent research. Ironically, this has led to a steady decline in the government’s budgetary allocation for research over the years. New rules over funding of research bodies from within or outside the country have essentially meant that the country has not seen any new independent research initiative in the last several years.

This is ironic for another reason. India was once a pioneer in the field of statistics, research and analytical expertise. Many Asian countries would send delegations to India to understand and study the vibrant system of data collection and research efforts by independent organisations in the country. Even now, India’s research infrastructure is strong. However, Dr Rao’s regret is that the research expertise available in the country is not adequately involved in government policymaking.



An excellent chapter in this book pertains to global surveys ranking India poorly or in a manner that, according to the government, does not reflect the country’s real strengths. Dr Rao concedes that there are many global indices that suffer from flaws and biases while measuring India’s performance. But his solution does not lie in India ignoring such studies or rejecting them. The best approach would be to engage with these agencies through consultation, even as the government should take simultaneous steps to promote credible research within the country.

The chapter on India’s research infrastructure undertakes a critical evaluation of a host of agencies currently engaged in producing surveys and datasets. But it also notes with concern how a government-run National Research Foundation is not a solution to India’s declining social research.



Not that everything is hunky dory with the state of independent research in India. Dr Rao makes an objective assessment of the various institutions that undertake independent research but points out how there is a need for them to work more closely with academia. His conclusion is almost like a warning that independent research outfits can’t afford to ignore. No research institute can remain professional and transparent without some linkages with institutions of higher learning, he observes.

So, what is his prescription for rescuing social research in India from its current woes? The final chapter lists several remedial steps, each of which deserves a serious examination not just by the government, but also by the research organisations themselves. The running theme in his prescriptions for refurbishing research is to reboot the research paradigm by first promoting the culture of surveys and data collection without government control or influence and then strengthening independent research bodies with greater involvement of academia.