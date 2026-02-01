Budget 2026-27 places Odisha firmly at heart of India's growth story: BJP

The ruling BJP in Odisha on Sunday asserted that the Union Budget 2026-27 has placed the state firmly at the heart of India's growth story.

"It reflects a clear and confident vision to transform Odisha into a strategic engine of eastern India's development," Odisha BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day.

Biswal said the announcement of 20 new inland waterways, beginning with Odisha, will unlock immense potential for inland transport, trade, and the coastal economy, giving a decisive push to logistics efficiency and regional commerce.

"The East Coast Freight Corridor in Odisha is a true game-changer. It will strengthen ports, boost MSMEs, create large-scale employment, and position Odisha as a critical logistics hub in the national supply chain," he asserted.