Home / Budget / News / Centre may set 54.5-55% debt-to-GDP goal for FY27 in Union Budget

Centre may set 54.5-55% debt-to-GDP goal for FY27 in Union Budget

While future Budgets will continue to specify annual fiscal deficit numbers, these will now be derived from the debt target rather than serving as the primary target

gross domestic product, GDP Growth
premium
For FY26, the government has set a fiscal deficit target of 4.4 per cent of GDP, lower than the revised estimate of 4.8 per cent for FY25. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
Asit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2025 | 11:38 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The central government is likely to target a reduction in the debt-to-GDP (gross domestic product) ratio to 54.5-55 per cent for FY27 in the forthcoming Union Budget, down from the 56.1 per cent budgeted for FY26, an official said. 
“The government is likely to follow a moderate consolidation path for FY27. A final call on the growth scenario for the next financial year will be taken after the release of the first advance estimates of GDP for FY26 on January 7,” the official said, requesting anonymity. 
In the FY26 Budget, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a shift to the debt-to-GDP ratio as the primary fiscal anchor, moving away from the practice of using the fiscal deficit as the operational target. Under the new glide path, the Centre aims to bring down the debt-to-GDP ratio to 50 per cent by FY31, with a permitted deviation of one percentage point on either side. 
According to the Medium-Term Fiscal Policy-cum-Fiscal Policy Strategy Statement tabled alongside the FY26 Budget, the debt path for FY27-FY31 has been modelled under three nominal GDP growth assumptions: 10 per cent, 10.5 per cent and 11 per cent. For each growth scenario, three consolidation paths —mild, moderate and high — have been outlined, depending on the degree of fiscal tightening the government chooses to pursue. 
“This approach would provide requisite operational flexibility to the government to respond to unforeseen developments, while placing Centre’s debt on a sustainable trajectory in a transparent manner,” the statement said. While future Budgets will continue to specify annual fiscal deficit numbers, these will now be derived from the debt target rather than serving as the primary target.
 
Sitharaman has said the government’s endeavour would be to keep annual fiscal deficits aligned with a declining debt trajectory. “Our endeavour will be to keep the fiscal deficit each year such that the central government debt remains on a declining path as a percentage of GDP,” she said while presenting the FY26 Budget.
 
For FY26, the government has set a fiscal deficit target of 4.4 per cent of GDP, lower than the revised estimate of 4.8 per cent for FY25. Earlier this month, Sitharaman told Parliament that the government would achieve a debt-to-GDP ratio of 56.1 per cent for FY26, while cautioning that the rising debt-to-GSDP (gross state domestic product) ratios of states remained a concern.
 
In its latest Article IV consultation report on India, the International Monetary Fund suggested the government to review its medium-term debt target and make it more ambitious by expanding the debt anchor to include state government liabilities. Faster consolidation, the Fund said, would help reduce the debt-servicing burden sooner and rebuild fiscal buffers against future shocks.
 
Rating agency CareEdge Ratings has projected a slightly slower pace of consolidation, estimating the fiscal deficit for FY27 at 4.2-4.3 per cent of GDP. The agency said the Centre could still reduce its debt ratio to around 50 per cent (±1 per cent) by FY31, assuming nominal GDP growth averages 10.7 per cent over the next five years. “Laying out a debt trajectory gives the government flexibility to manoeuvre the fiscal deficit each year, depending on growth prospects,” it added. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Budget 2026 should widen tax base, boost investment incentives: Report

Budget FY27 may have to rely on domestic demand to support growth: EY

Premium

MSME body pitches unified regulator; seeks banking oversight shift

Run-up to FY27 Budget: Which sectors got biggest boost in last 3 Budgets?

Will FM Nirmala Sitharaman table the Union Budget on Sunday, February 1?

Topics :Fiscal PolicyNirmala SitharamanBudget 2026BudgetIndian EconomyUnion BudgetGDP growth

First Published: Dec 28 2025 | 11:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story