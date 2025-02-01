Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Economic Survey 2024-25: Services, debt improve external situation

Unemployment rates in urban and rural areas have declined

growth gdp economy
Yash Kumar SinghalShikha Chaturvedi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 12:31 AM IST
Services, debt improve external situation
 
Economic growth may stabilise at 6.3-6.8 per cent in FY26, according to the Economic Survey. Services and debt have made the external situation less vulnerable even as the global environment remains uncertain.   
 
Workforce skills remain a concern
 
Unemployment rates in urban and rural areas have declined. However, the education and skill landscape remains a concern, with over 90 per cent of the workforce having at most secondary education, leading to a dominance of “low-competency occupations”­. Skill disruption due to AI looms large. 
 
Topics :Economic SurveyServices PMIBudget 2025unemployment

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 12:31 AM IST

